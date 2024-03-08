InterviewEric Cantona, the ultimate rebel of the 90s, can be seen as a singer in Amsterdam and Rotterdam next month. AD Sports World already spoke about the French phenomenon in detail. About his heroes Jim Morrison and Johan Cruijff, and about the natural connection between music and football. “Sport and art are able to transport people to another world.”
Sjoerd Mossou
