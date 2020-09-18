Why not vote for the report of the Senate commission of inquiry on highway concessions, of which you were the vice-president?

Eric Bocquet The CRCE group decided to abstain for one essential reason: the proposals in this report are largely insufficient, in particular on the need to renationalise the motorways. Everyone, including on the right, agrees that it was a mistake to concede them in 2006, but the option of renationalization was rejected, in the name of debt. It was already in the name of the debt that privatization had been decided. This solution would be too expensive, Bruno Le Maire evokes a cost between 40 and 50 billion euros, but without knowing where this figure comes from. This argument is far-fetched, it is above all a question of political will. We are able to borrow 500 billion euros for an ineffective stimulus plan but not ten times less for the highways, which in addition would not be the responsibility of the State, since the sum will be quickly reimbursed by tolls. The report simply recommends “overhauling the framework for managing highways”. This is what the commission should have already done, set up a round table between the State and the concessionaires, negotiate … All this is very light, it is a capitulation of the State in relation to the general interest . This report remains in the middle of the ford: I share the observation but in terms of proposals, the account is not there since it makes the choice to look into the end of the concessions and the following ones, but without considering the solution, which is nationalization. We have a feeling of a missed opportunity.

What findings did this commission of inquiry reveal?

Eric Bocquet The first observation is that the profitability of motorway concessions has never faltered since 2006. For the three dealers, Vinci, Eiffage and Abertis, turnover, and therefore dividends, have always increased by year on year, with an increase of 43.5% between 2006 and 2017. Profits after taxes also, while at the same time the wage bill has decreased significantly, with thousands of job cuts. The State has deprived itself of the means to maintain its networks, of the resources that were to be used for the energy transition, for rail, and for the general interest. Imagine what we could have done with the 23 billion in dividends received since 2006, and the 40 billion expected by the end of the concessions, in 2030-2032, while they have been amortized since 2013. The commission also allowed to confirm the opacity which reigns in the discussions between the State and the concessionaires. Christian Eckert, Budget Minister under François Hollande, whom we interviewed, explains that he was kept out of the negotiations. This proves the gigantic weight of these companies. Discussions always turn to their advantage, to the detriment of users and the general interest. In the same way, the State has never really assumed its work of control and regulation of these highway concessions. It leaves it completely private, so the highways and their prices are completely beyond our control.

So this question has economic, environmental, but also social issues?

Eric Bocquet Yes, on many points. I also regret that the commission of inquiry did not seek to hear the employees of these groups, concerning internal management, working conditions, and above all the massive job cuts – 16,000 jobs cut since 2006 – that go against the grain of profits. For users too, the social issue is important, since prices have steadily increased. Each time the State asked the concessionaires for works or investments, they negotiated toll increases. At the end of the commission, we received a document from an academic who disputes the legality of these increases, which would be contrary to the contracts signed. We did not have time to analyze it sufficiently, but it shows that there are still many points to be explored, and that this commission did not complete its mission.