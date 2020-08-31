The assessment of government action against violence against women drawn up by the report published Thursday is rude and joins the criticisms of feminist associations after the Grenelle. The communist senator from the North deciphers the springs of the communication operation that has been the “great national cause” so far.

Contrary to government claims, the sums allocated to the fight against violence against women have not been increased but redeployed. How is it possible ?

Eric Bocquet The Grenelle against domestic violence was launched in September 2019 with a lot of communication around, in particular the announcement of this famous billion euros. My colleague Senator Arnaud Bazin (LR) and I were expecting a concrete translation in the wake, that is to say strong financial commitments at the time of the preparation of the budget for the October finance law. But we noticed a startling gap with the announcements: the account was not there. By comparing the expenses executed in 2019 (342 million euros) and those planned for 2020 (361 million), which should have included the announcements after the Grenelle, there was not even 20 million euros more! We therefore decided to initiate an inspection report. We heard from a bunch of associations, ministry services, departmental women’s rights delegates… Everything we heard thwarted the government’s thunderous announcements. For example, the increase in appropriations devoted to gender equality between 2019 and 2020 was mainly explained by a tripling of the funds allocated to cultural diplomacy and solidarity influence programs towards developing countries. development: 834 million euros. That is three quarters of the total announcements made by the government!

What about the promise to create emergency accommodation for the victims?

Eric Bocquet The immediate response to violence is to put women and children to safety. We are told the creation of 1,000 additional places. Following a call for projects for this announcement, there are 342 places in general emergency accommodation which have been created and 675 places which have been integrated as part of the temporary housing allowance. If we divide all these sums, the average cost is 25 euros. However, all the associations met stressed that this was notoriously insufficient. According to them, appropriate care would require an expenditure of 50 euros instead. For 2020, these places represent an estimated cost of 5 million euros, which was not budgeted in the initial budget law. There was a small correction on the occasion of the 3 e amending finance bill, in July. There too, there was a gap between the announcement and the actual figures, which do not correspond at all to these objectives.

Another element that struck us: the poverty of the State’s resources in relation to its various services. Human resources have continued to decrease since the creation of the SDFE (Service for Women’s Rights and Equality between Women and Men). The head of Miprof (Interministerial Mission for the Protection of Women Against Violence and the Fight against Human Trafficking), full of energy and goodwill, has only five agents available and 20,000 euros as a budget Operating. It’s a shame.

What do you recommend?

Eric Bocquet The Grenelle did not act on the structural. We must help and fund associations, pillars of the fight against violence. But there is a lack of national steering: we therefore propose an interministerial mission in the image of what has been done on the prevention of delinquency. We need an organization that coordinates all this, a strong national central steering which then relies on associative networks and supports the communities. We also discovered the existence of underutilized European funds, of which even associations are not necessarily aware. This question must be explored.

Élisabeth Moreno, the new minister in charge of these issues, claims to have obtained, in July, a 40% increase in her ministry. What do you think ?

Eric Bocquet We will know, within two months, the reality of these announced figures. We do a lot of communication in this government, but then we have to go to the cash! We asked to meet with Ms. Moreno in July, after the report was submitted. We hadn’t managed to see Madame Schiappa. All the associations that we interviewed told us about the same difficulties encountered in exchanges and relations with the Minister.

If there are any announcements, this will have to be reflected in a precise manner in the finance bill which will start in the Assembly in October and reach the Senate in November. But, from October, the missions will be examined in committee of the Senate. So we will be following this very closely. Beyond announcements, we have learned to be wary. From words to actions, it translates into numbers!