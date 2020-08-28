The film, slated for release in March, is finally in theaters on August 28, 2020.

A childhood in turmoil. The carefree daily life of Gabriel (alias Gaby), child of a mixed couple formed by a French and a Rwandan Tutsi refugee in neighboring Burundi, will be shattered by the civil war that is hitting the country. A conflict fueled by hatred which has infused for decades between Tutsis and Hutus, the main communities of this East African state. French filmmaker Eric Barbier, who adapted the eponymous book by Franco-Rwandan author Gaël Faye, described in Little country the dislocation of a family embroiled in a crisis which both transcends and touches it intimately.

From this child’s gaze on the socio-political unrest experienced by Burundi in the mid-1990s, results a story that resembles a rocket on several levels: Eric Barbier films closely and accurately the gradual change of his protagonists whose lives crumble and fates end up being sealed by tragedy. With Djibril Vancoppenolle, in the skin of little Gabriel, the filmmaker sagaciously guides the viewer through the twists and turns of a complex political history and above all makes them witness to the daily lives of individuals who, overnight, find themselves sucked into a incredible violence.

franceinfo Africa: what made you want to adapt Gaël Faye’s book?

Eric Barbier: Like many people in France, I read the book. I went through it quite quickly. My daughter read it very quickly as well and advised me to read it. It is a very moving book. The whole construction of the film will start from this first flash that I had while going through the novel. The sequences then made that the project was proposed to me. I met Gaël and it was very important to me. The meeting went very well.

When it came to making choices to adapt the book, I focused on what I found moving, which was Gaby’s story. Paradoxically, I, who am a father, white and French, do not project myself at all on the character of the father while reading the book, but on that of Gabriel. In the theme of the novel and the film, there is also the idea of ​​a lost paradise, that of a child who leaves childhood to arrive in the adult world.

It’s really the end of childhood and the novel is built around it: a paradise that cracks. The whole story of the film is that of Gabriel who witnesses simultaneous explosions: the first is the separation from his parents. It will be followed by a second, the civil war in his country. Then a third: the country of his mother (Rwanda) will experience one of the worst things in history. These three elements are experienced through Gabriel. He sees his friend Gino who is still railing against the Tutsis and the Hutus and, deep inside, he says to himself that this is bullshit. For him, that doesn’t make sense. But Gabriel will realize, little by little, that one can determine oneself in absolute violence in relation to things which, for oneself, say nothing. However, the violence is so strong in the country that it is no exception. His point of view is the cornerstone of this project, events are seen through Gabriel’s eyes.

What have you done to better understand your subject?

When I was offered the adaptation of the book, which touched me a lot as I told you, there was a whole part that I was able to understand, namely the tearing of the family unit, the separation of the parents. which was experienced from the inside by Gabriel and his sister Ana.

The whole difficulty for me is that this heartbreak is happening in a country, Burundi that I did not know, of which I did not know the culture, nor the traditions, nor the way of life of the people. With Rwanda, these are countries that I did not know anything about apart from what I had read in the press. It was very complicated for me to make a film on the subject without knowing more. Before writing the script, I therefore went to neighboring Rwanda because we could not go to Burundi where the political situation was complicated.

I met many friends of Gaël Faye there, especially young people who were in their twenties at the time, in 1993-1994, and who were in Bujumbura (the Burundian capital, Editor’s note). I interviewed them at length. I also met Gaël’s aunt who, a bit like Yvonne in the film (the character of Gabriel’s mother, Editor’s note), had lived part of her life in Burundi and then returned to Rwanda. This first approach allowed me to better understand the context.

In the work of adapting the book, it was now a question of giving a voice to people who could embody characters by bringing the truth of their experience. For example, for the distribution of the film, we went to Mahama which is a Burundian refugee camp in Rwanda to cast the young people who made up the Bujumbura gangs of 93-94 mentioned at the end of the novel, an important part of the book. This brought a certain veracity to the dam or dead city scenes in the feature film. Likewise, the actress who plays the character of Yvonne’s mother uses a little of the text of the film in her remarks. But when she gives back her testimony, she tells part of a story that she knows quite intimately.

In the same vein, the wedding scene of Pacifique (Yvonne’s brother in the film, editor’s note) was organized by the elders and they brought there all the tradition linked to this ceremony. So much so that at the end of the day of filming, the elderly thought we were filming a real wedding and they went to congratulate the couple. In short, the idea was to also rely on people’s reality and give them space so that I can film it. For me, it was a gamble to make a film where over 90% of the actors were not professionals and had rarely seen a camera.

PATHE

The story of “Petit Pays” is tragic on all levels, but this tragedy is particularly embodied in the course of the character of Yvonne, the mother of Gabriel. How did you imagine this role with its interpreter, Isabelle Kabano?

It is induced in the novel where his character has somewhat forgotten where he came from. She has accessed a certain social background, she is married to a muzungu (generic term for a white person in East Africa, Editor’s note), which gives her a somewhat privileged status in her country and she tends to want turn the page on these conflicts and these tragedies that have marked his personal history. Yvonne’s family (tustsie) took refuge in Burundi after the massacres of the 1960s in Rwanda. Yvonne has a less acute political conscience than her brother Pacifique who is very involved in this desire to return to Rwanda. He believes that in order to be able to return there, you have to fight because Tutsi refugees will never be welcome there. Yvonne, for her part, considers that it is won because the Arusha accords (peace and power-sharing agreements in Rwanda and which will later be at the origin of the genocide in the country, Editor’s note) then came from Yvonne will eventually be overtaken by the history of her home country and she will never get over it.

Djibril Vancopenolle is Gabriel, the formidable hero of “Little country”. It is not easy to work with a child, especially in such a dramatic register. How did you direct him because he carries the film admirably, like his little comrades?

It is Gabriel who is the driving force of the film. There are no child actors, a child cannot act: he cannot reconstruct an emotion. Even for adults, it is difficult! Therefore, we must find children who have a lot of freedom. Paradoxically, what we see about children is their real personality. Djibril, Delya (Ana) or Tao (Gino) are quite exceptional kids because they have a freedom in front of the camera: they have fun, they play and at the same time they are concentrated.

Jean-Paul Rouve, who plays Gabriel’s dad, was a bit like you. He arrives in a universe that was not very familiar to him …

Jean-Paul’s character, Michel, is a new settler. You can tell the guy is doing business there, he has his workers and he wants it to move forward. He is someone who does not get involved in politics. He got married in this country because he met a woman he loved. Jean-Paul Rouve’s work is in a way simpler because he actually plays a Frenchman, who should not be bothered with the stories of Rwanda and the coups d’état. He finally realizes the violence of the country in which he has decided to live with Yvonne.

We realize that these expatriate people have the feeling of enjoying a certain impunity in the face of violence. We can feel it when his character crosses the roadblocks in town and gives a little money. The “expats” have the impression that they will go everywhere, it is their country but not really because they have a pass. But, at a given moment, the character of Jean-Paul Rouve realizes that he does not have a neutral position. You never do what you want in a country, you always represent something there. Michel learns it in the film.

What leeway did you have in relation to Gaël Faye’s work?

I gave him all the versions to read. I let him know when there were changes. For example, the most important change was to focus the story on family rather than friends. In the book, the story of the Friends is much more developed. The story with Gabriel and his sister is, on the contrary, less substantial. In the scenario, the family unit is much larger than in the book. Gaël was rather happy because he confided in me that he regretted not having developed the character of Ana more. He participated in all the changes that were made to his text.

What will you remember from this foray into a world that was a little foreign to you?

It’s difficult to answer because it’s a film that really marked me. This work has allowed me to discover many people and stories, including the drama of a country which is partly resolved today, but which is omnipresent for all the people who live there. It’s a film that was difficult to bring to this level. We shot in Rwanda because we couldn’t shoot in Burundi. Suddenly, the film brought back memories in the members of the team, even the youngest. The involvement of people in the country, around the project, was very strong. It is not a film that you forget when you have finished editing.

You screened the film in Rwanda. What was the reception of the public?

The reaction from the people has been quite overwhelming. From the feedback I had, people felt that this story was told with the people involved. They did not feel that they were betrayed or that they were poorly embodied in fiction. This touched them all the more since a lot of people did not know the history of Burundi which is a bit of an echo of what happened in Rwanda, of this horror that Rwandans have experienced.

The promise of dawn, your previous film was already an adaptation. Do you have a weakness for adaptations?

They are a bit of luck in life. However, there is a great proximity between the story of Gaël Faye and that of Romain Gary. The general theme is the story of a child and his mother. In The promise of dawn, we have a child who is crushed by this unconditional and devouring love of his mother. In Little country, there is the story of this child who has the impression that his mother does not love him.

You will be in Angoulême where the film is in competition. How do you feel as your film’s meeting with audiences has been delayed due to the pandemic?

We are very happy to go to Angoulême and we are expecting a lot from the festival.

Little country by Eric Barbier

With Jean-Paul Rouve, Isabelle Kabano, Djibril Vancoppenolle, Delya de Medina and Tao Monladja

French release: August 28, 2020