‘Little Country’ brings to the cinema the autobiographical novel by rapper Gaël Faye, son of a Rwandan Tutsi and a French businessman living in Burundi, whose lost paradise was smashed into a thousand pieces when he was ten years old. Its director Eric Barbier (Aix-en-Provence, 1960) won the award for best film and best actress (Isabelle Kabano) at the recent Barcelona Film Festival.

–Has Gaël Faye satisfied with the film?

– For me it was difficult to approach this film without him. I did not know Burundi, its culture or its traditions. And from Rwanda I knew what I had read in the press in the 90s. Before deciding to make the film, I spoke a lot with Gaël. He even showed me photos of his childhood. Then I went to Rwanda for two months to meet with his family and friends. He has always been by my side. Gaël understood that my job was to give the word to the people, I was not there to give instructions to anyone.

–There is no exotic look in your portrait of Africa, the protagonists are a middle-class family, almost bourgeois. That is why perhaps it touches us more closely.

–What marks us in the film, and that is why the novel has been a bestseller, is that we start from the gaze of a child. That child experiences the greatest trauma that can exist: separation from his parents. And, without analyzing too much, he feels that this separation is related to racism, because his father is white and his mother is black. Later we see the boy with his friends, who we will discover racists.

-The protagonist has a guilt complex because he feels neither European nor African at all.

-Exactly. If the child is French, is he guilty of the genocide of his mother’s family? Or is he a victim like her? My father’s country has massacred my mother’s country. The child has an identity problem.

–He loses his innocence and the paradise where he grew up.

– It is a very important moment of the novel. The moment when war enters and inter-ethnic racism erupts between Tutsis and Hutus, it permeates relationships with their friends. There are no more games or fun, this is the story of a lost paradise.

Director Eric Barbier at the Barcelona Film Festival

–There is a time when the child asks the father why Hutus and Tutsi are at war if they live in the same country, have the same god and the same language. And the father replies that through the nose.

– Then it was said that the Tutsis had a fine nose, as in other times it was said that the Jews had a hooked nose. There is great irony about a stigma that in the end is not. The root of that hatred is a very complicated story, because it is colonial. The structure of society was not based on ethnicity until the settlers arrived in the 19th century. It was a clan society. The settlers made the Tutsis the kings of the country, they implanted an identity document in which it said if you were Hutu or Tutsi. That created tensions and resentments between communities during seventy years of colonialism. Until it exploded.

– The role of Europe during the war and the genocide was absolutely passive.

“That’s another great story.” The role of France at that time is complicated, it has a responsibility and a passive complicity in the genocide. And that has recently been recognized by a commission. France did not intervene, let it happen. Nobody lifted a finger.

– We associate the genocide in Rwanda with very harsh images of machete blows. In the movie he avoids showing them.

–Because the story takes place 300 kilometers away, in Burundi. No one knew that a genocide was taking place so close. That word was not used. We shot in Rwanda for logistics, but this is not their story.

– How are the two countries currently?

-Rwanda is rebuilding in an incredible way. Twenty-five years after the genocide, people work together despite difficulties. Generations go by and there are strict laws. For example, you cannot mention ethnicity while in jail. There is no freedom of the press, because before there were Hutu and Tutsi newspapers. In order not to add fuel to the fire, the press belongs to the State. Burundi, on the other hand, is falling into chaos. As they are countries in which Europe does not have great economic interests, they are left forgotten.

-A curiosity. In 2000 he directed a film, ‘Toreros’, which in Spain was titled ‘La hora del silencio’.

–I love bullfighting, my parents took me since I was little in the South of France. I was in Barcelona when José Tomás locked himself up with six bulls. It is something important in my life.