Eric Antoine, juror on the M6 ​​show, “La France a un unbelievable talent”. (DAILYMOTION SCREENSHOTS)

The show resumes Tuesday, October 20 on the M6 ​​television channel. Eric Antoine, illusionist and member of the jury of “France has an unbelievable talent” tested positive for Covid-19 several months ago, The first phase of filming was therefore upset.

Finished, temporarily, the direct

Because of the health crisis and for the first time since the start of the program, the final will not be live, it will be recorded during the day so that the public coming from the Paris region can be back at 9 p.m. Eric Antoine explains that the production is still looking for a solution to keep the suspense. This is his sixth season among the jurors but Eric Antoine is not jaded: “There is always a nugget“says the illusionist.