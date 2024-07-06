Before becoming the 110 Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams He had already served the community as a police officer, state senator and Brooklyn borough president. Although he faces strong criticism today, mainly related to his position regarding undocumented immigrants, He has achieved an important career that has allowed him to amass a fortune.

Generally speaking, according to an article published in The New York TimesAdams is one of the highest paid public employees in New York. It is estimated that He earns more than $258,000 a year for his work as mayor.

Based on these revenues and considering the important career he has had in public service, the Bitkan portal, a cryptocurrency broker, estimates that Eric Adams net worth is between US$5,000,000 and US$10,000,000, mainly due to his income from his political career, but also from personal investments including bitcoins.

On the other hand, the medium New York Post He claims that Adams receives income of between US$5,000 and US$50,000 from renting the rooms. multiple properties that it possesses.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has stood out for his support of the African-American community.

This has been Eric Adams’ career

The mayor of New York was born in Brownsville but raised in southern Jamaica by his single mother who cleaned houses, so There was not always food on the table at home.

According to what you have shared, When he was 15, he was attacked by the New York police, so he decided that he was going to change the Department from the inside. and joined their ranks with the intention of denouncing racism and prejudice in order to achieve reforms. In fact, he founded 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care to defend civil rights.

He rose to the rank of captain and helped build the first computer system to track crime in the city. He later joined the state senate and again pushed for measures intended to curb police abuses in New York.

Adams was elected Brooklyn Borough President in 2013, becoming the first African American to hold that office. As mayor, he has promoted various policies in favor of the rights of both African Americans and migrants. And, after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, he has also made efforts to promote prevention and health care.