Germany has some of the most beautiful and impressive cities in the world. Its hundreds of years of history are reflected in the streets and buildings that millions of people visit every year to discover its infinite charms. Some of the most famous are Berlin, Munich or Hamburg, but there are also others that leave everyone who discovers them speechless.

To discover one of them you have to travel to the federal state of Thuringia, whose capital, Erfurtit is a real marvel. This city was for years a fundamental part of the trade in the Middle Ages and thanks to this today it is possible to appreciate some of the historic period buildings.

Its location in the central area of ​​Germany made it a crucial destination for many merchants and architects who decided to establish a base there to develop their work. Proof of this is the medieval architecture that predominates in the streets of the city, making walking through the area like traveling back in time. In Erfurt there is the oldest synagogue in Europeamong many other important constructions.

A World Heritage city

The Erfurt synagogue is the oldest in Europe. Tourism Erfurt

The beauty of this city included it in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site in the year 2023. Its historic center is preserved almost perfectly, reflecting the vestiges of the Jewish community that inhabited the territory between the 11th and 14th centuries.

Proof of this and the main reason why it obtained this consideration is the Old Synagogueone of the oldest medieval synagogues in Europe and the one that has been best preserved up to the roof, whose origin dates back to the 12th century.

700 years of the Krämerbrücke

Krämerbrücke Bridge in Erfurt FooTToo / iStock

One of the most notable elements of Erfurt and the reason why many people travel there is the Krämerbrücke. This is the bridge inhabited by businesses and homes longest on the European continent and this year it celebrates 700 years of history. Originating in the year 1325, this bridge houses shops and houses.

This symbol of the city emerged as response to a problem that merchants suffered when transporting their goods from one side of the river to the other. This is living proof of the history of Erfurt and for years it was a meeting place for artists and social life developed around its buildings. Without a doubt, it is a true marvel that no one should miss.

Other historic buildings in Erfurt

Erfurt City Hall, Germany. querbeet / iStock

This German city has many other historical buildings that you should not miss. One of them is the Saint Mary’s Cathedralan ancient temple whose façade stands out for its large arches and several towers with bells. Another essential is the Augustinian monastery, a place where Martin Luther spent several years of his life.

On your visit you cannot miss the church of San Severothe Petersberg Citadel, the Town Hall and its many delicious restaurants with typical German cuisine. Without a doubt, Erfurt is one of the most wonderful cities in the country and its colorful houses and historic monuments are proof of this.

