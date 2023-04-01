Heresys is a co-op horror game that will allow up to four players to collaborate within a setting taken from the novels of HP Lovecraft.

In Heresys, a portal opened by a cultist has remained open, allowing a dark entity to roam free and kill both it and the inhabitants of the haunted island. Players will need to be able to move together, gathering the resources needed to complete the sacrifice at the altar, complete the ritual and close the altar with the demon inside, all before it’s too late.

The game, developed by Dragonis Gamesstudio he worked at The ShoreThe Heresys presents several interesting features, starting from thedynamic sound. In fact, players will have to be careful not to make too much noise, to avoid attracting the dark entity. To defend themselves and their companions, they can then use the lanterns, however paying attention not to run out of oil, so as not to unfortunately find yourself in the dark and without protection. The stealth will therefore be a fundamental part within the game, with players who will have to be able to collect everything they need without being discovered, surviving the terrifying settings of the universe of Lovecraft.

Heresys will be available on Steam starting April 20th.