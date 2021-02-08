Shingeki no Kyojin gave us new clues about what happened before the infiltration of Eren, and if you are following the anime faithfully, sure you understand what we are talking about.

To go unnoticed, this inhabitant of Paradis he let his hair grow and even his mustache, but on his return he had one more change that is giving something to talk about.

Forget about Eren shy you saw in the first season of Shingeki no Kyojin, because now he is a ruthless character and with a look of metrosexual that surely left you enchanted.

Eren changed into Shingeki no Kyojin

The fourth and final season of this anime still have a few haters; however, the last few episodes seem to have left them a little more satisfied.

In them we saw the events after the invasion by the forces of Paradis, which culminated when Eren took the Titan Warhammer.

In these scenes they showed us a new look of the character of Shingeki no Kyojin, who now looks like a metrosexual with everything and the hairstyle that became cliché.

Now he has the hairstyle of the handsome.

The Twitter user, Ken xyro, took these images from the official website of the anime, where they showed that this character left his classic cut to get a ‘man bun’.

This hairstyle was at some point associated with metrosexuals, and personalities like himself David beckham they used to wear it.

How to forget when this legend used it.

Chapter 68 of Shingeki no Kyojin It shows us a watershed in the attitude of Eren, who now acts under the premise of fight or die, and if you have already read the manga you will know that this will bring problems for everyone.

Season 4 hasn’t started to show its scariest part yet, so keep an eye out for the next few episodes as the story will get even better.

What do you think of this new look for Eren?

