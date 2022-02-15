The best representation of the anti hero

During the last season of Shingeki no Kyojinwe saw changes in several characters, however, as this cosplay of Eren jaeger, the most drastic had the protagonist. This character went from being the hero of the story to the antagonist to the main villain of humanity.

Before becoming a great force of nature as we saw in chapter 81 of the anime, we met an adult version of this character in the Marley’s Empirewith longer hair, dark circles, greater musculature and marks on the face.

Narga Lifestream took inspiration from this version for his cosplay of Eren jaeger from Shingeki no Kyojin. His work was shared on social networksin his photographs we can see how he recreated with makeup the marks on his face that remain after transforming into a titan.

In addition, he also recreated both his hairstyle and his clothes during the assault on the island of paradise from the Marley’s Empire. At this time, he was already formalizing his plan together with his followers, known as Yaegers.

This Eren Jaeger cosplay demonstrates his power in Shingeki no Kyojin

An interesting look in this cosplay from Eren jaeger from Shingeki no Kyojin is that he manages to portray his cold and bleak look after abandoning his former comrades-in-arms, including Armin Arlert Y Mikasa Ackermanwhom he had known since childhood.

We do not want to spoil you if we will see the character again as in this cosplay of Eren jaeger in Shingeki no Kyojinbut at least we will have this good representation so as not to forget it.

