with goal of Guus Til to the minute 48PSV Eindhoven where the Mexican midfielder plays Erick Gutierrez -who played the 90 minutes– defeated 1-0 to the Vitesse in the corresponding match of the Day 17 of the season 2022-2023 of the eredivisie which was played on the field of the Philips Stadium.

After three consecutive games without knowing the victory, the PSV Eindhovennext rival of Seville on the europa leaguewon 1-0 to the Vitesse and was placed at 2 points of feyenoordleader of the eredivisie of the Netherlands with one less game.

In front of Vitessethe person in charge of giving air to Sevilla’s rival was Guus Tilwho in the first minutes of the restart knocked down the wall that the goalkeeper had built Kjell Scherpenwho would end up sent off in added time.

Until the minute 48no one was able to overcome the goalkeeper of the Vitesse. Not even from the penalty spot, because Luuk de Jong He met the figure of Scherpen in a shot from eleven meters in the opening act.

Guus Til scored the winning goal

The Vitessetrained by Phillip Cocu, he couldn’t react to Til’s both. Throughout the second part he tried to score to at least score a point with which to move away from the relegation zone. He didn’t make it and he PSVafter an erratic start to the year, recovered the pulse in the eredivisie.