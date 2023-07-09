Preparation for the new season is in full swing. The Eredivisie will resume on Friday, August 11, but many practice matches will be played before that. Check here the program and the results of the 18 clubs in the premier league.
Ajax
First Workout: June 29
Exhibition matches: Shakhtar Donetsk (July 18), Anderlecht (July 22), FC Augsburg (July 29), Borussia Dortmund (August 6)
Training Camp: July 24 to July 29 in Herzogenaurach
Results:
Ajax-FC Den Bosch 2-2
Almere City
First Workout: July 12
Exhibition matches: Blau Weiss Lohne (15 July), FC Viktoria Köln (29 July), KV Oostende (15 August)
AZ
First workout: June 30th
Exhibition matches: Lech Poznan (July 15), Norwich City (July 19), Club Brugge (July 22), Bologna (August 5)
Results:
AZ – Shakhtar Donetsk 3-3
Excelsior
First workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: FC Luzern (July 15), NAC (July 22), Heracles (July 28), Zulte Waregem (August 5)
Results: Excelsior – Jong Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1
Feyenoord
First workout: July 4
Training Camp: July 17-22 in Austria, Saalfelden (matches not yet known there)
Exhibition matches: Club Brugge (July 12), Union Sint-Gillis (July 15), Villarreal (July 27) and Benfica (July 30)
Results:
Feyenoord – PEC Zwolle 3-1
Fortuna Sittard
First workout: July 1st
Exhibition matches: Millwall (July 29)
Results:
Fortuna – FC Eindhoven 1-1
Go Ahead Eagles
First Workout: July 2nd
Exhibition matches: Borussia Dortmund under 23 (July 29), nnb (August 5).
Results:
Go Ahead Eagles -PAOK Saloniki 2-1
Heerenveen
First Workout: July 1st
Exhibition matches: Kickers Emden (July 9), Westerlo (July 12), OFI Crete (July 20), Huddersfield Town (July 29)
Results:
FC Wolvega – SC Heerenveen 0-15
Gaasterland/Sleat Region combination – SC Heerenveen 0-11
Heracles:
First workout: July 2nd
Exhibition matches: Almelo selection (July 8), Preussen Münster (14), Cambuur (July 22), FC Emmen (July 25), Excelsior (July 28), Open Day (July 30), FC Volendam (August 5)
Training Camp: July 10 to 15 in Billerbeck (Germany)
NEC
First workout: June 30th
Exhibition matches: DIO ’30 (July 8), RKC (July 15), Altrincham (July 22)
Results:
DIO ’30 – NEC 0-15
PEC Zwolle
First Workout: June 27
Exhibition matches: Westerlo (July 11), Sparta (July 14), Emmen (July 22), Venezia (July 29), FC Groningen (August 5)
Training Camp: July 17 to July 22 in Epe
Results:
VV Berkum – PEC Zwolle 1-3
Feyenoord – PEC Zwolle 3-1
Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mats Wieffer.
PSV
First Workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: Blau-Weiss Linz (July 15), FC Augsburg (July 22), FC Eindhoven (July 26), Nottingham Forest (July 30)
Training Camp: July 13 to July 23 in Windischgarsten (Austria)
Results:
PSV – Sint-Truiden 1-2
RKC Waalwijk
First Workout: June 28
Exhibition matches: NEC (July 15 at Baardwijk), NAC (July 19)
Training Camp: July 22 to 27 in Germany, location still unknown (including exhibition game against SC Paderborn).
Results:
Regional team – RKC 0-12
RKC – Kortrijk 1-1
Sparta
First Workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: PEC Zwolle (July 14), Zulte Waregem (July 22), Willem II (July 29), family day, opponent still unknown (August 5).
Results:
Bergambacht – Sparta 0-9
FC Twente
First Workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: Odense BK (July 15)
Results:
Red Black – FC Twente 0-12
FC Utrecht
First Workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: Regional team Amersfoort (July 7), Espanyol (August 5)
Results:
Regional team Amersfoort – FC Utrecht 0-6
Vitesse
First Workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches:
Results:
VV Duno – Vitesse 0-9
FC Volendam
First Workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: KAA Gent (July 15), PAS Lamia (July 29), Alanyaspor (August 1), Heracles (August 5)
Training Camp: July 10 to July 15 in Renesse
Results:
SVZW – FC Volendam 1-6
