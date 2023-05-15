Rotterdam, Netherlands.- No fan wanted to be left out of the Feijenoord Stadium this Sunday, being a game that was not simply important for the feyenoordbut special for most of the players, because this May 14 they could consummate the Eredivisie two days before the end of the 2022-23 season.

For the first time since 2017, the Rotterdam team was ready to celebrate another Dutch League title with their fans after an impeccable campaign in which the Mexican, Santiago Giménez, made history by scoring 23 goals, the most recent today in the 3-0 thrashing. about Go Ahead Eagles.

The ‘baby’ received a filtered pass and although the defender was struggling, he put his claws and heart to get a direct shot at the visiting squad to seal the afternoon of great goals that gave Arne Slot’s team victory 24 and the highest recognition.

For Santiago Giménez it means a memorable afternoon, in addition to scoring in the victory that defined the Eredivisie, he was attended by his father, Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez, who did not hold back his tears of happiness when he saw his eldest champion again.

Through a live broadcast, on his Instagram account, the former Cruz Azul player and national team began recording prior to the celebration of the Feyenoord title. Emotion overcame ‘Chaco’, who he celebrated with the rest of the fans with tears in his eyes.

‘Santi’ Giménez has made a place in the history of Feyenoord Rotterdam with just a few months of stay. He emigrated to the old continent after proclaiming himself champion with Cruz Azul in the 2021 Guard1anes Clausura tournament of the Liga MX.

Now he is part of the generation that ended the malaria of the Meuse Club and ended the hegemony of PSV Eindhoven and Ajax Amsterdam. There are two games left in the Dutch League and Santiago Giménez will now be looking for the trophy for maximum network breaker, being two behind the leader, Anastaios Douvikas, from FC Utrecht.