Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am 28 years old. For some time now I am having problems with erections. My erection can only happen when my penis is touched and not by thinking about sex or someone. I have an erection once in the morning, but what happens to me during the day is not as satisfactory. For the past few years, I have also been masturbating at least once or more daily. Is this normal or do I need to consult a doctor? Are there any home remedies?

answer: When you just think about sex you are not sufficiently excited. Likewise, do not masturbate if you are not sexually aroused or do not feel the need to do so. Erection by stimulation is normal, but again, do not force yourself, and do it as a hobby, because you have too much time. It is okay to masturbate daily if you are sexually aroused.

