For those who have erection problems in old age, aerobic exercise represents a valid alternative to drugs: the more critical the situation, the greater the benefits

Carry out regularly

aerobic physical activity

almost as effective as Viagra to combat the

erectile dysfunction

, with the advantage that in this way the possible adverse effects of the drug would be avoided. A study just published on Journal of Sexual Medicine analyzed the data from 11 works that tested the impact of physical exercise on the one hand and the use of drugs such as Viagra or Cialis to fight erectile dysfunction and discovered that doing sport, in addition to the countless benefits already known as improvement of cardiovascular healthmood and physical fitness can help those men who experience erection problems as they age.

Erectile dysfunction and cardiovascular health Erectile dysfunction, or difficulty getting an erection and maintaining itoften connected to one poor cardiovascular health and it can be a sign of the presence of pathologies affecting the heart, metabolism or nervous system. Three American scientists, Mohit Khera, Samir Bhattacharyya and Larry Miller wanted to investigate whether physical activity, which improves cardiovascular health, can also have benefits for curbing impotence problems.

The research The research analyzed involved 1,100 men (ranging in age from 43 to 69 years): 600 trained following an aerobic activity 3-5 times a week for 30 minutes to an hour; the other 500 were in the control group. The researchers found that the volunteers who actually performed physical activity experienced an average of 5 points improvement in erectile function (the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF) was used). Among other things, the volunteers more severe conditions achieved better benefits. Those who had received Viagra or Cialis, two well-known drugs prescribed against impotence, achieved improvements of 4 to 8 points. However, those who followed testosterone replacement therapy because their levels of this hormone were too low improved their erectile function by only two points. Aerobic activity is therefore a valid alternative to the use of drugs also to combat impotence, an option to be taken into consideration especially for those who prefer to avoid taking drugs.