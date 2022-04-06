Cases of erectile dysfunction in patients under thirty. “One in 10 suffer from ‘venous leakage‘, a vascular deficit that does not allow normal continence to the venous valves. It is often related to the presence of varicose veins in the legs, haemorrhoidal prolapses and testicular varicocele. Everything has repercussions on an erectile level, with the achievement of a good erection which, however, is suddenly lost during the act.“. He explains it to Adnkronos Salute on Gabriele Antonini, urologist-andrologist and one of the foremost specialists in penile prosthetic surgery. These are the first data to emerge from a study that “is being conducted in the Urology of the Circolo hospital and the Macchi Foundation in Varese”, adds the surgeon who collaborates with the hospital.

“More and more often boys come to our observation who report some form of sexual dysfunction. The main problem is in obtaining the erection phase. This condition in the vast majority of cases is due to reasons of an emotional-psychological and relational nature – he underlines – Over time the social role of women has changed a lot and this has repercussions in sexual relations. This new change of role determines in young people a sort of strong performance anxiety that determines a lack of arterial response and therefore a poor erective strength “.

‘It’s a bit like a bicycle inner tube with a small hole, it can compromise your love life’

Antonini explains that “the mechanism of erection is based on a vasodilation of the arteries of the penis and a simultaneous closure of the venous valves that allow lasting rigidity throughout the act. In strong states of anxiety, a lot of adrenaline is released into the circulation, which determines by nature a vasoconstriction that immediately causes one to lose an erection or even, in the most serious cases, does not get it at all. Even juvenile diabetes – adds the specialist – correlated to personal genetic factors or an incorrect diet, determines a progressive and chronic damage of the arterial vascular structures with a consequent fibrosis and poor elasticity of the same. Above all of the small arteries of the penis. Therefore, lifestyle and proper nutrition are very important to prevent prevention and above all avoid the use of alcohol and drugs ” .

“Then there is a real silent vascular disease codified, precisely, with the name of ‘venous leak’ which has repercussions at the erectile level with the achievement of a good erection but with the sudden loss of the same during the act – he remarks the surgeon – It’s a bit like a bicycle tube with a small hole. You start pedaling well but then slowly the wheel deflates. To diagnose it, in addition to recognizing the symptoms, it is sufficient to carry out a simple Doppler ultrasound of the penile vessels. It is a condition that, in addition to altering the quality of sexual life of young people, produces devastating effects from a social point of view. Many are afraid of approaching a woman and mostly run away from new romance. This affects interpersonal relationships and the possibility of creating a married life and a family with catastrophic consequences on the psyche of the youngest. Fortunately – he suggests – there is more and more awareness of this type of morbid condition above all thanks to the use of the network. In fact, as it is still a taboo subject, many use the internet to research and self-diagnose “.

‘Medicines do not always work, an effective alternative is prostheses’

“In some cases the ‘love pills’ work very well, in others they don’t. For all those patients who do not respond to drugs, there is only one solution, a small completely invisible mechanism that is surgically positioned inside the male genitals capable of correcting the ‘hydraulic defect’ and allowing any man to obtain a strong and lasting erection. for normal and satisfying sexual activity, “he points out Antonini who recalls how the prosthetic solution “was successful in Latin countries and was renamed ‘la bombita'”.

“We routinely perform this surgery with a minimally invasive technique with a 2 cm cut on the pubis in a very short time, about 15 minutes – specifies the surgeon – We are the only ones in Europe to carry out this technique which, already after a week from the procedure, allows you to safely resume your life and after 14 days to have a normal and satisfactory sexual activity. Thanks to the minimally invasive operation, sensitivity, pleasure and above all ejaculation remain completely unchanged. a procedure of a functional nature – he concludes – that only in centers with high volume of penile implants is it possible to give a concrete therapeutic response and certainties to patients suffering from erectile deficiency on a vascular basis not responsive to oral drugs “.