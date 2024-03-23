According to a study, a greater genetic predisposition to use computers in free time is associated with an increased risk of erectile dysfunction (ED). Zhao Huangfu, from Changhai Hospital in Shanghai, and colleagues explored the causal association between sedentary leisure behavior and ED.

There research was published on Andrology.

Computer use and risk of erectile dysfunction

Two-sample Mendelian randomization analyzes were performed using publicly available genome-wide association studies at sedentary behaviors in leisure, erectile dysfunction, sex hormones, biomarkers of endothelial function and psychiatric symptoms.

The researchers observed a significant association between a greater risk of ED and greater genetic susceptibility to leisure computer use (odds ratio, 3.57). There was no evidence of a link between watching television or driving for pleasure and an increased risk of erectile dysfunction. With the exception of follicle-stimulating hormone levels (odds ratio, 0.29), no associations were found between computer use and depression, anxiety, C-reactive protein, E-selectin, matrix metalloproteinase 7, or other hormones sexual. In a sensitivity analysis, no indication of heterogeneity or pleiotropy was found.

“The present Mendelian randomization analysis offered substantial evidence of a positive causal association between computer use and the risk of erectile dysfunction and uncovered the effect of computer use on follicle-stimulating hormone, which may provide a new research direction for the pathogenesis of erectile dysfunction caused by sedentary lifestyle in leisure time. behavior,” the authors write.

Association between sedentary leisure and the risk of erectile dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction drugs may be linked to a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease

According to a study published in Neurology, drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction may also be associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease. The study does not prove that erectile dysfunction drugs reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Erectile dysfunction drugs, which work by dilating blood vessels to allow more blood to flow, were initially developed to treat hypertension. A new study suggests the drugs may be linked to a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease.

“Although we are making progress with new Alzheimer's treatments that work to eliminate amyloid plaques in the brain for people with early stages of the disease, we desperately need treatments that can prevent or delay the development of the disease,” he said. the study stated. author Ruth Brauer, Ph.D., of University College London in the United Kingdom. “These results are encouraging and warrant further research.”

The study involved 269,725 male participants with an average age of 59 who had recently been diagnosed with erectile dysfunction. The participants had no memory or thinking problems at the start of the study. They were then followed for an average of five years. The study compared 55 percent of participants who had prescriptions for erectile dysfunction drugs with 45 percent who had no prescriptions.

During the study, 1,119 people developed Alzheimer's disease.

Among participants taking erectile dysfunction drugs, 749 developed Alzheimer's disease, which corresponds to a rate of 8.1 cases per 10,000 person-years. Person-years represent both the number of people in the study and the amount of time each person spends in the study. Of those who did not take the drugs, 370 developed Alzheimer's disease, which corresponds to a rate of 9.7 cases per 10,000 person-years.

Once researchers took into account other factors that could influence the rate of Alzheimer's disease, such as age, smoking habits, and alcohol consumption, they found that people taking erectile dysfunction drugs had 18% less likely to develop Alzheimer's than people who did not take drugs.

The association was strongest in subjects who had the greatest number of prescriptions issued during the study period.

“Further research is needed to confirm these findings, learn more about the potential benefits and mechanisms of these drugs, and examine optimal dosing,” Brauer said. “A randomized, controlled trial with both male and female participants is warranted to determine whether these findings also apply to women.”

The study was based on prescription records. One limitation of the study is that the researchers had no information about whether the participants actually filled the prescriptions and used the medications.

Erectile dysfunction could be prevented by blocking endothelin-1

The results of one study indicate that erectile dysfunction and inflammation could be prevented by blocking the effect of endothelin-1, which is a powerful vasoconstrictor and blood flow regulator peptide. A research team from Aarhus University in Denmark will present their findings virtually October 4-7 at the Seventeenth International Endothelin Conference (ET-17), hosted and organized by the American Physiological Society (APS).

There is a strong and well-established link between heart disease and erectile dysfunction, or the inability to get and maintain an erection for sex. According to study author Rafael Fais, Ph.D., of National Jewish Health in Denver, about half of all men with erectile dysfunction have a “strong risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Endothelin-1, also called the downstream signaling pathway, is released from the inner cell layer of blood vessels. It is closely associated with erectile dysfunction and inflammation because it can increase blood pressure. In this study, conducted using a mouse model, Fais blocked endothelin-1 using an endothelial type A and B receptor antagonist called bosentan. Bosentan was injected directly into the cavernous tissue of the penis, confirming the role of endothelin-1 in erectile dysfunction.

The findings suggest that endothelin-1 may play a significant role in reducing erectile dysfunction and inflammation. Fais hopes this study will lead to new drugs to treat erectile dysfunction and heart problems. Another goal is to increase a couple's quality of life by improving their sexual relationship.

The Mediterranean diet holds promise in men with erectile dysfunction

According to research presented at the ESC Congress, the Mediterranean diet is associated with improvements in erectile dysfunction.

Men with hypertension are twice as likely to have erectile dysfunction than their peers with normal blood pressure. Erectile dysfunction is primarily considered a disorder of the small arteries, which lose their ability to dilate and increase flow. Declining testosterone levels in middle age contributes to its onset.

Previous research has shown that fitness is linked to better survival in men with hypertension, while the Mediterranean diet lowers blood pressure and prevents heart attacks and strokes in those at high cardiovascular risk.

This study evaluated adherence to the Mediterranean diet in middle-aged men with high blood pressure and erectile dysfunction. This dietary pattern emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and olive oil, modest dairy consumption, and limits red meat.

The researchers then examined whether eating habits were linked to physical fitness, testosterone levels, blood flow, arterial stiffness and erectile performance.

The study involved 250 men with high blood pressure and erectile dysfunction. The average age was 56 years. Consumption of the Mediterranean diet was assessed via a questionnaire and participants received a score from 0 to 55, with higher values ​​indicating greater adherence. Exercise capacity was assessed with a treadmill test, and testosterone was measured in blood samples taken before 09:00.

Regarding vascular health, echocardiography was performed to evaluate coronary flow reserve, which indicates the ability to increase blood flow when needed. Values ​​equal to or greater than 2 are considered normal and indicate better vascular function.

The researchers examined arterial stiffness using two measures: augmentation index and central pulse pressure. Higher values ​​indicate stiffer arteries, which are associated with a higher risk of adverse cardiac events in men with ED.

The severity of ED was assessed using the Sexual Health Inventory for Men (SHIM) which uses five questions about erectile ability to assign a score from 0 to 25, with higher values ​​correlating with better erectile performance.

The researchers found that men with a higher Mediterranean diet score (greater than 29) also had greater coronary flow reserve and testosterone, better erectile performance (SHIM score greater than 14), and lower arterial stiffness.

When the relationships were analyzed by fitness, the researchers found that patients with greater exercise capacity (greater than 10 METs) had higher coronary flow reserve, testosterone, Mediterranean diet score (greater than 25), and Higher SHIM (greater than 12) and lower arterial stiffness.

Study author Dr Athanasios Angelis of the University of Athens, Greece, said: “In our study, consuming a Mediterranean diet was linked to better exercise capacity, healthier arteries and blood flow , higher testosterone levels and better erectile performance. Looking at the mechanisms, it seems plausible that this dietary pattern could improve fitness and erectile performance by improving blood vessel function and limiting the decline in testosterone that occurs in middle age.”

He concluded: “The findings suggest that the Mediterranean diet may play a role in maintaining several parameters of vascular health and quality of life in middle-aged men with hypertension and ED.”