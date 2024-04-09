Baby Robot Games takes us into a world that is dark on one side, and very bright on the other: that of Ereban: Shadow Legacythe first major product of the development team, made up of 7 members, who had cut their teeth on Atlas' Fate: Between Light & Darknessreleased in 2018. In this review we will dissect the work of the young development team, focusing on the quality of the new product.

The last of their race

Ayana is the last of her race: an Erebandaughter of a people long lost, who is said to have had extraordinary powers that transcended the mere human condition. Forgotten myths and legends.

Ayana is contacted by Heliosan immense company that seems to have made an extraordinary discovery: with the help of hyper science fiction spots, it seems that this great undertaking is capable of harnessing the power of a star (in this case the Sun) and to be able to use it for any purpose.

At the end of the test which is conducted with Ayana present, however, it is discovered that the girl is the key to being able to retain and use the Sun to one's advantage, which in the case of Helios is to have hegemony over the entire known universe (and maybe even beyond, who can say). Our heroine is in danger, and here they come the Forgotten Sunsa group of revolutionary dissidents who live and work in the shadows trying to foil Helios' evil plans.

Our protagonist will discover, thanks to the help of Forgotten Suns, that his race is not exactly extinct, and that with hard work he will be able to discover more secrets and clues on how to find his people. The plot of the game is sufficient Interestingand although I know of Already seenwe can say that it is current and in line with modern times, given that it projects us into a world where the energy scarcity it is as important as life itself.

One with the shadow

Controlling Ayana, controller in hand, you will immediately realize how much she is the game system is fluid and how easy it is to be “spotted by the enemy”: you are in a platform game, with all the benefits and disadvantages of the case. Although everything will be hostile and against you, do not worry: Ayana can count on a large arsenal of weaponswhether these are white or shooting, and through the use of different modifications you can enhance them, or simply generate some that you like more than others.

Powers and abilities there will be no shortage of specials: basically the skill you will use most often is the Shadow Merge, or Ayana's innate ability to literally merge with the shadows. More than merging, we can say that the girl swims right in itas if it were water. When you are in the shadows, however, be careful of your resistance characteristic, because it will drop quite quickly in the early stages of the game. Don't worry: taking the Echoes (energy currency of the game) you will be able to enhance the characteristics, the weapons mentioned above and the prodigious abilities of the shadow.

The ability that Ayana will use to her advantage and that they will go to divide into attack skills or passive skills, but also arriving at more “utility” abilities, i.e. for example the possibility of “teleporting” from one shadow to another, seamlessly. Deciding how to invest i characteristic points and which skills to enhance or not it is the key to mission success by Ayana. Keep in mind that you can basically climb walls, overcome obstacles unnoticed and put yourself in a strategically favorable position to conduct your attack undisturbed.

In general, in the game it is better not to be seen by the enemies, who will almost always be in numerical superiority and a large number of them will have abilities that will put you in serious difficulty: since there are different varieties of abilities and not being able to possess them all immediately, it is better to be careful and do not intentionally provoke a fight with a group of enemies. The boss fights will be interesting enoughalthough they won't invent much regarding the dangers you will encounter in the game world, limiting yourself to putting yourself in difficulty against one or more enemies, who will be hit at a given moment, while the rest of the time you will dodge their attacks in the shadows.

Under the Light

Ereban: Shadow Legacy it's an interesting title, although far from perfection: the developers gave it their all, and after 5 years of work (with a pandemic in between) they undoubtedly did their best, with an averagely interesting result. The variety is most likely missing because of the title It boils down to a hyper-technological “hide and seek”.which in the long run tires the player due to excessive repetition.

Of course, the enemies change and evolve in the game, but most of the time we will find ourselves swimming in the shadows to escape this or that beam of light, reach the point of interest, activate this or that lever and escape. We could fight, but even here, the fight could be resolved pretty quickly if you have the right skills, and if you don't have them… well, game over and we start again from the last save. On the one hand the game is very black and white, which could be a good thing, but theabsence of greyunderstood as “a middle ground”, could frustrate the player too much.