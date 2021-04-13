The BBVA bank has made the decision to apply an ERE to a part of its workforce. According to the statement provided, it has informed both unions and their employees in Spain “The will to initiate a collective dismissal procedure in Spain, which will affect both the central services and the commercial network.”

The figures managed by analysts and experts speak of This change could reach 3,000 people, which would represent approximately 10% of the affected workforce. There is still no official number and it has not been provided to the unions. It will be on April 16 when the first meeting takes place with the legal representation of the workers.

According to BBVA, the banking sector “is in a context of profound transformation marked by enormous competitive pressure, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entry of new digital players ”.

A change of idea at the beginning of the year

In the note to the template, the entity explains that the “objective is to jointly explore formulas that allow minimizing the impact on the workforce.”

In fact, in 2020 the option to reduce the workforce was denied. But already on January 29, the CEO of the Group, Onur Genç, commented during the presentation of results that a cost restructuring plan would be executed in the first half of the year. It was “in the study phase.”

However, with the passage of these last months, and With digitization, the drop in results or the sale of its subsidiary in the United States with capital gains of 10,000 million, the idea has changed completely and this has been shown in public statements until reaching this decision.

Reasons why it has been decided to apply it

The bank affirms that it is necessary to go this way because it is the best in order to guarantee “the competitiveness and sustainability of employment in the future”. For this reason, it has been considered that it is inevitable to do something to reduce costs: “It is essential to continue working even more decisively to reduce our cost structure”.

“We approach this process with an attitude of dialogue, with the commitment to guide ourselves by criteria of objectivity and with the will to reach the best possible agreement for all “He adds, with the intention of avoiding conflicts and problems and reaching an agreement that is beneficial to all parties.

Although the first meeting will be in a few days, the entity chaired by Carlos Torres is committed to inform employees of everything, especially those who may be affected, “always preserving respect for the negotiating process that we have just started.”