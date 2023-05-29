Corruption scandals, mass protests, a coup d’état, economic crisis and even an earthquake. At the age of 69 and after two decades in power, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has overcome many crises in which his political end was announced. The president who has had the most power since Mustafa Kemal Atatürk founded the Republic of Turkey in 1923 managed once again this Sunday (28) to prevail in an election to stay in power.

Erdogan began his meteoric political career as mayor of Istanbul between 1994 and 1998, a position he carried out efficiently and served as a springboard to becoming prime minister in 2003. During the 11 years that Erdogan was head of government and the nine in who was president, his way of exercising power became increasingly authoritarian and the religious content of his policies increasingly evident.

In 2013, a series of mass protests, which lasted for weeks, made it clear that a large part of Turkish society, the most urban and secular, was tired of attacks on freedom of the press, religious morals increasingly affecting everyday life and the authoritarian turn.

His role as the country’s only strongman increased after the 2016 coup attempt and a year later with a constitutional reform that turned Turkey into a presidential system and gave Erdogan massive executive powers. In the last two years, Erdogan’s tendency to rule alone and decide everything has made itself felt in the economy, imposing a policy of cutting interest rates to stimulate spending, production and employment, which has contributed to the skyrocketing of inflation.

Now, with the Turkish lira at historic lows against the dollar and euro, unemployment at 22.5% and inflation at 45% (although independent economists put it at more than double), Erdogan resorts to building openings. infrastructure and showcases of locally designed and manufactured weaponry to convince Turkey’s impoverished middle class of the country’s economic might.

Its last major test was the earthquake that in February left more than 50,000 dead in the southeast of the country, which led to criticism of the mismanagement of aid to victims and denunciations of the corruption that allowed thousands of buildings to be erected without a permit.

Erdogan is responsible for strengthening relations with Russia in an unprecedented way between countries. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who was defeated at the polls on Sunday, even without presenting evidence, accused the Kremlin of interfering in the Turkish elections. On Twitter, he said that Russia contributed to Erdogan’s re-election by producing fake content and spreading it across Turkey.

For international observers, the elections that ended this Sunday were a unique case in the country’s history. Erdogan was unable to end the dispute in the first round, even with all the advantages he had over the other candidates. His main opponent had virtually no TV time, while the president’s speeches were broadcast in full. In addition, he raised the minimum wage three times over the past year and a half.

How did you define the The New York Times, Erdogan’s Turkey is neither a full democracy nor a fully developed autocracy, but a mixture of the two, with the leader endowed with outsized powers. NATO allies were apprehensive about Erdogan remaining in power, as it could strengthen Moscow further. Even though he condemned the invasion of Ukraine, the Turkish president has increased trade with Russia and is getting closer and closer to Vladimir Putin.