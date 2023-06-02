Western writers described the Turkish elections as the most important elections, even from America.
Erdogan’s victory resulted in the gloomy face of the opposition. During two rounds, the opposition in Turkey did not learn the basics of democratic politics and behavior after the defeat by recognizing it, rather than throwing inappropriate words in the face of the victor.
The “opposition” here aims for revenge in its electoral program, not to serve and heal. Why did the opposition not adopt the democratic West path in acknowledging defeat and congratulating the winner, especially since he is of their own skin and did not come from another planet?
The opposition was determined to divide mother Turkey into a group of incompatible sisters, to cut off parts of it for a Kurdish state that would gnaw a piece of Syria and Iraq, and to strengthen the wing of the Kurdish parties that the Turkish state considers to be terrorists armed with extremist ideologies and all field weapons.
In addition to seeking to expel the Syrian refugees, instead of developing a humanitarian plan to ensure their safe return to their homes in agreement with the Syrian government, without coercion or coercion, but rather they have a choice.
Let’s consider the speech of the “opposition” on the day of the dismissal, before and after the final results were announced. We start with the speech of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate for the Turkish presidential elections, shortly before the results came out through a press conference in which he stated: I will continue to work to achieve the aspirations of the Turkish people, the Turkish opposition has been subjected to extrajudicial pressure.
We had fierce elections, we have to defend democracy, and I could not condone your rights being violated, and that is why I ran for the presidency, and I will not accept that Turks are third-class citizens.
This is a “demagogic” speech, after which the party demanded that he step down from the candidacy with the presence of an alternative from the same party, so he refused that and violated all the teachings of the party he heads. Rather, he violated a provision in the constitution that forbids assuming the presidency of the state from the sect to which he belongs, and he is also a violator. For the secular approach that rejects the spread of sectarianism in Turkish society.
As for his speech after the defeat, its summary is: “We have been subjected to slander and distortion attempts, but I trust our citizens.” “Peace and democracy will come to Turkey with these elections, as citizens will be able to criticize politicians freely.”
The “opposition” sees itself as “democracy” and others as “tyranny.” It is the “constitution” and the other Turks are “opponents and strangers.” She believes that her participation in the elections has nothing to do with freedom and democracy. This naive proposition is surprising.
After the opposition carried out all these practices that contradict the most basic principles of democracy, and without being exposed to anything, the winning president only demanded that the party headed by Kemaloglu hold him accountable, not for Erdogan, but for the atrocities committed by the opposition party against the homeland that unites everyone.
Emirati writer
