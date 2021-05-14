ofGerman press agency shut down

Michelle Brey shut down

Holidays in Turkey? This is possible for tourists. The fact that the Turkish residents are holding out in the hard lockdown meanwhile causes displeasure.

Istanbul / Munich – “This is how sightseeing is fun. The streets are clear, it is a good time for tourists in Istanbul, ”one vacationer told the Deutsche Welle. The advantage of one is the disadvantage of the other. While tourists are on vacation in Turkey, the country’s residents are in a tough corona lockdown. That should protect the economy – but the regulation also leads to frustration.

Coronavirus: Regulation causes trouble – “Turkey unlimited, now available without Turks”

“Unlimited Turkey, now available without Turks”, it says on a satirical advertising poster for vacation on the Mediterranean coast of the country. Two children are walking along a beach, below it says: “Don’t worry, millions are home.”

The background to this is a controversial lockdown regulation: Until May 17, people are only allowed on the street for urgent reasons such as shopping or visiting the doctor. Some professional groups and tourists are excluded – vacationers are allowed to move freely.

“It’s unfair,” said a resident of the Deutsche Welle. “My children see the tourists and ask me: ‘Why are they allowed out and we have to sit at home?'”. “If we go out, we face a penalty,” said another resident, “but the tourists can do what they want. That’s unfair, but there’s nothing we can do about it anyway. ”

Corona in Turkey: high number of newly infected

Behind the controversial regulation is the attempt by the government under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to get the high number of corona cases under control. The daily number of new infections was still more than 60,000 cases in mid-April. About the same number of people live in the country as in Germany. For comparison: on April 15, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 29,426 new infections in this country.

Critics accused Erdogan of having caused the situation himself. Among other things, he had held party congresses in full halls. The number of cases is now falling again. According to official figures, the last time they were below 20,000 a day. The Turkish president wants to reduce the number of corona cases to below 5000 cases per day.

In Germany, however, the corona situation is easing. The incidence is falling. But before Pentecost, chaos threatens. (dpa / mbr)

List of rubric lists: © Mirjam Schmitt / dpa