Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

Former intelligence chief Hakan Fidan has become foreign minister. Critics are watching Fidan transform the department into a secret service.

Ankara – After Türkiye election in may has president Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed the head of the MIT secret service, Hakan Fidan, as foreign minister. In the meantime, Fidan is constantly introducing new regulations to his department. In the meantime, the WiFi in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been switched off, writes the journalist Barçın Yinanç in her column for the news portal T24. Information in the department also flowed only sparsely.

“For example, the minutes of the minister’s meeting with his European counterparts are not shared with other departments,” Yinanç said. The weekly press conferences have also been canceled. Journalists should email their questions. Journalists who nevertheless go to the Foreign Ministry are now being sniffed at by dogs during the checks. “Judging from the first signals, however, Fidan seems to be trying to change the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and turn it into an intelligence organization instead of adapting to world events,” writes Yinanç.

Foreign Ministry of Turkey: Diplomats married to foreigners should not be given important posts

The former head of the MIT secret service also doesn’t like the fact that more than 20 percent of diplomats are married to foreigners. “He announced that diplomats married to foreigners should not be appointed to important posts,” the journalist said. It looks like Fidan is preparing for more changes that will change not only the face of the State Department, but also its way of working, spirit and structure.

Former intelligence chief Hakan Fidan is Turkey’s new foreign minister. © IMAGO

Fidan brings former intelligence officials to the State Department

Fidan is also restructuring his new department in terms of personnel and is relying on former employees from MIT. Below is also Nuh Yilmaz. the former press officer and counterintelligence officer at MIT. Now he will be the new head of the State Department’s Center for Strategic Research, SAM.

Fidan’s former deputy as head of the secret service, Hacı Ali Özel, will also be given an important position in the new department. He comes to the General Directorate for Human Resources and can thus decide on new appointments. In this way, Fidan can ensure that employees who are loyal to him are hired and those who are not liked are weeded out.

Türkiye: That’s why Erdogan’s new foreign minister is controversial

Gürsel Dönmez could also become an important new figure in the Foreign Ministry. Donmez is to become the foreign minister’s chief adviser. He directed the AKP-Lobby organization UETD (Union of European Turkish Democrats). Today the organization is called UID (Union International Democrats). Later, Dönmez was deputy head of the Presidium for Turks Abroad and Related Communities, YTB. The new chief adviser is therefore very familiar with the Turks living abroad and their structures in Europe. Fidan would have an advisor who is also loyal to President Erdogan.

Hakan Fidan is considered controversial because MIT is said to have supplied weapons to terrorist groups in Syria under his leadership. The former editor-in-chief of the German exile Cumhuriyet, Can Dündar, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his reports on “espionage and support for terrorism”. Fidan is also considered the mastermind of the kidnapping program at home and abroad. MIT is said to have kidnapped more than 100 alleged supporters of the Gülen movement abroad and taken them to the Türkiye have carried off. In December 2018, an international team of journalists revealed under the title “Black Sites Turkey” that these people were first tortured in secret prisons and only months later handed over to the judiciary. (erpe)