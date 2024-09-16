Home policy

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

Turkey will not receive any modern F-35 fighter jets from the USA. Erdogan’s son-in-law Selcuk Bayraktar seems pleased about this.

Ankara – Relations between Turkey and its Western allies have been strained for years. Turkey had, contrary to the warnings of the NATO and also the USA the Russian S-400 air defense system. As a result, Turkey was suspended from the F-35 program. While its neighboring country and NATO member Greece is getting both fifth-generation American F-35 fighter jets and French Rafale fighter jets, Turkey had to negotiate for years to receive less modern F-16 fighter jets. In addition to Greece, Romania has now also received the commitment from Washington and can look forward to 32 F-35 fighter jets in the future.

Scholz rejects Turkey for Eurofighter

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also expressed his support to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the modernization of the Turkish Air Force. Turkey had planned to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler announced in November 2023. “Both England and Spain say yes, and now they are working to persuade Germany. England and Spain say: We will solve this problem,” Güler said at a hearing in the Turkish parliament. However, there had not yet been any approval from the Chancellor.

But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law and head of Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar, Selcuk Bayraktar, has already spoken out on the matter. “Abandoning the F-35 could be one of the best things for our national defense industry. Instead, we should develop low-cost, artificial intelligence-equipped, unmanned, swarm-controlled, autonomous combat aircraft.” Although the video was shot in the drone manufacturer’s car in 2021, it is now being shared en masse on social media again.

A US F-35 fighter jet flies over the Eifel. © dpa/Harald Tittel

Since then, the defense company has been trying to produce the “Kaan.” A maiden flight on February 21, 2024 caused euphoria. “Today we have experienced one of the proudest days of the Turkish defense industry,” Erdogan wrote on X at the time and announced further tests for the Kaan. However, the Kaan is currently an aircraft designed by BAE Systems from Great Britain and its software comes from the French company Dassault. The two engines are those of the American F-16. Whether the Kaan will actually go into series production remains questionable. For the Baykar company, the rejection from Washington primarily means billions in orders from Ankara.

Türkiye wants to become independent in arms

Turkey wants to become independent of foreign arms and therefore repeatedly offers programs to young people who can demonstrate their skills in rocket technology, for example. This includes the rocket race as part of the “Milli Teknoloji Hamlesi” (German: National Technology Attack). “These rockets that are rising into the sky are the completely independent future of our country,” writes Erdogan’s son-in-law on X. Elsewhere on X, Bayraktar has his picture taken with the young people and writes: “Next to our rocket builders.”

Relations between Türkiye and the West tense

Also in the Türkiye It is clear that relations with the West are very strained and that an improvement is not possible any time soon. Ankara is therefore looking for alternatives and recently applied to join the BRICS states. Erdogan has also already signalled interest in becoming a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SOC). (erpe)