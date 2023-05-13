Next Sunday (14th) promises to be one of the most important of the one hundred years of the Republic of Turkey. General elections will be held, both for the president, in two rounds, and for the 600-seat national parliament, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. In the presidential race, the dispute is between a broad opposition front and Recep Erdogan, the man who governs Turkey for practically the entire 21st century.

The election, in addition to being important, is full of symbolism, as we mentioned here two months ago. The year 2023 marks the centenary of the Republic of Turkey in October. And it was on May 14th, but in 1950, that the Republican People’s Party was defeated for the first time, then led by İsmet Inonu. Known in Turkish by the acronym CHP, the party is the home of Kemalism, the vision of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the “Father of the Turks”, for Turkey.

Kemalism brings together, among other factors, the defense of a secular, scientifically progressive and developmental republic. Today, the main opponent of Kemalism is precisely Erdogan and his Justice and Development party, the AKP. Erdogan resumes the role of religion in the State of Turkey and, since the nebulous 2016 coup d’état attempt, he has pursued his opponents, many of them linked to Kemalism.

erdogan

Who is Erdogan, then? He rose to prominence in 1994, when he was elected mayor of Istanbul by the Welfare Party, an Islamist party critical of secularism. He held the post until 1998, during which time he was briefly arrested and banned from politics for reciting a religious poem while mayor. In 2001, he founded the AKP, to be a “moderate religious” and “socially conservative” party, in his own words.

Erdogan led the AKP in the party’s victorious 2002 elections. As Erdogan was banned from holding political office, one of his allies took over as prime minister and overturned Erdogan’s ban. In March 2003, Erdogan was made prime minister, a position he held until 2014, including two more electoral victories, in 2007 and 2011.

In 2014, Erdogan became president, a post with theoretically little political power in the then-parliamentary republic. In practice, however, Erdogan was Turkey’s “grey eminence”, de facto ruling, and in 2017, a constitutional referendum turned the parliamentary system into a presidential system. The following year, Erdogan was elected, de facto and de jure, the country’s executive president.

In other words, Erdogan has ruled Turkey since 2003, either as prime minister or president. This period is marked by the democratic deterioration of Turkey, with an increase in arrests, authoritarianism and censorship, all under the justification of fighting “coup-mongering” forces, such as the followers of his former ally Fethullah Gulen or the Kemalist military and jurists.

In addition to the democratic deterioration, the country has taken a turn in its foreign policy in the last decade. The pro-European Union stance was abandoned and Turkey focused on the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean, including the use of force. Intervention in the civil war in Syria, military operations in Iraqi territory and active and ostensible support to Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia are some of the main examples.

Erdogan’s early years were marked by massive economic growth and infrastructure expansion. In recent years, however, inflation and the devaluation of the Turkish lira have taken a heavy toll on the country’s economy. Economic deterioration and growing authoritarianism are the two main elements of the opposition’s discourse against Erdogan, united in a broad front under the discourse of saving the country’s democracy.

wide front

The opposition presidential candidate is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the CHP. At the age of 74, his main quality is that of being a parliamentary organizer, an astute politician who managed to sew together the alliance of opposing parties, although he is inexperienced in the Executive, never holding a position. In addition, he collects defeats in his career, as in the Istanbul mayoral elections.

The broad front of opposition unites 24 parties, including three of the five largest in parliament: the CHP, the second largest force in the house, the People’s Democratic Party, the largest party in the Kurdish minority, which has 56 seats in the house, and the Good Party, kemalist. According to opinion polls, Kilicdaroglu has a slight advantage. An eventual second round would likely benefit Erdogan, the incumbent.

The opposition discourse is that it is necessary to save Turkish democracy. The government’s discourse is that it would be necessary to save Turkey itself, since the opposition includes Kurds and secular movements. Mainly, the figure of the election is Erdogan. As in many recent elections around the world, what unites the broad Turkish front is just one thing: removing Erdogan from power after two decades.