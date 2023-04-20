Home page politics

Erdogan challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu provided a topic of conversation with a video a few weeks before the Turkish elections. The government scolds.

Ankara – The Turkish opposition leader and Erdogan challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu has reached millions of clicks with his public declaration that he belongs to the Alevi religious minority. “I am Alevi. (…) Our identity makes us who we are,” said the 74-year-old in the video published on Wednesday evening (April 19) on the occasion of the upcoming 2023 Turkey elections on May 14.

A number of users praised the step. Kilicdaroglu wants to wrest the presidency from incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 14. Before his candidacy was announced, his Alevi background was repeatedly discussed as a possible disadvantage before the elections, in which he could depose incumbent Erdogan from the throne.

Important video before the 2023 Turkey elections: Alevis are discriminated against

Alevis are a religious minority in majority Sunni Turkey and to this day they complain of discrimination and oppression in the country. One event that is repeatedly mentioned in this context is an arson attack in 1993, in which fundamentalists attacked a hotel in the Anatolian city of Sivas, which is considered an Alevi stronghold. 30 people were killed, mostly Alevis.

Kilicdaroglu received a lack of understanding from the Turkish government. “Why is he saying that now?” asked the Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu in a TV interview, arguing that affiliations do not play a significant role in gaining office in Turkey. Soylu is considered a hardliner and nationalist who repeatedly agitates against his opponents.

Kilicdaroglu appeals to young people ahead of Turkey’s 2023 elections

In his speech, he primarily addressed the young people who are going to vote for the first time. People’s identities are important. But you can’t choose them, Kilicdaroglu said in it. But you can choose other things. “To be a good person, to be honest, to be decent, to be conscientious, to be virtuous and just”.

People could also choose to live in a free and prosperous Turkey. Young people could change everything with just one voice, in which identities are no longer discussed. Kilicdaroglu’s speech has now been viewed more than 53 million times. (Erkan Pehlivan)