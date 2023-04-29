The chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) of Turkey, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, promised to resume negotiations on the country’s accession to the European Union (EU) in case of success in the presidential elections. On Friday, April 28, the newspaper reported financial times.

It is noted that support for European integration is one of the main election promises of Kılıçdaroglu. At the same time, he expressed his readiness to maintain economic ties with Russia, despite the critical attitude towards Moscow’s policy.

Also, the opponent of the current head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he plans to restore democratic institutions in Turkey in order to avoid turning the country into an autocracy.

“Independence of the judiciary, freedom of the media and freedom of expression – all this must return,” said Kılıçdaroğlu, adding that Ankara cannot afford to waste time with Erdoğan as a leader.

Earlier, on April 5, a presidential candidate from the Turkish opposition parties said that if he wins the elections, Turkish residents will be able to visit the countries of the European Union without a visa.

On March 20, Kılıçdaroğlu said that “tests” in relations between Russia and Turkey are unlikely if he wins the elections. He stressed that the Russian Federation is an important neighbor and “partner if necessary.” However, interference in each other’s internal affairs should be avoided.

Currently, Turkey is preparing for the presidential and parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for May 14. At the same time, on March 28, representatives of three Turkish opposition parties – the Good Party, the Party of Democracy and Breakthrough and the Fatherland Party – filed applications with the High Electoral Commission with a request to exclude Erdogan from the list of candidates for the upcoming presidential elections.