WSJ columnist: in exchange for Sweden’s admission to NATO, Erdogan asked Biden for F-16s

In addition to Turkey’s conditions announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in exchange for the ratification of the agreement on the admission of Sweden to NATO, there were other requests that were probably made to US President Joe Biden. One of them is the supply of American F-16 fighters, thinks columnist for The Wall Street Journal, visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Asli Aydintashbash.

The author believes that Turkey’s “strategic mistake” prevented the deliveries: in 2017, it bought S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia, after which it fell under US sanctions. “Now that Ankara is in desperate need of modernizing its air force, it has sent [США] official request for the purchase of new F-16s and the modernization of 80 aircraft from the existing fleet, ”the WSJ columnist revealed the details.

Aydintashbash also revealed another likely request from Erdogan: “to make a strong and clear message” regarding Turkey’s place in the EU. Thus, Sweden agreed to support the expansion of the free trade agreement between the EU and Turkey. The columnist assumes that other NATO member countries will do the same.

The NATO Secretary General said earlier that Sweden, in addition to the issue of resuming the process of Turkey’s accession to the EU, promised to modernize the customs union between the EU and Turkey, as well as to help liberalize the visa issue. However, Stoltenberg stressed that the issues of Sweden’s entry into the alliance and Turkey’s accession to the EU are not connected.