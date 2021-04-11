The head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of the Crimea under the President of Russia, Alexander Molokhov, assessed in an interview with RIA News the promise of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to help return Crimea to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, Turkey’s support for the “Crimean Platform” resembles a scene from Virgil’s poem “Aeneid”. “When, following the Trojan priest, one wants to exclaim:“ Fear the Danians who bring gifts, ”Molokhov stressed, noting that Erdogan has his own foreign policy goals and his plans do not include“ keeping Crimea in the Kiev orbit of influence. ”

He noted that with such an ally as Turkey, Zelensky does not need enemies either. “The notorious” Crimean platform “with the participation of Ankara will quickly turn into a trough full of holes,” Molokhov concluded.

Earlier, Zelensky complained to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the “militarization” of Crimea. At a briefing following a meeting with Erdogan in Istanbul, Zelensky said that he had informed the Turkish side about the situation in Donbass and Crimea. He also thanked Erdogan for his willingness to join the Crimean Platform initiative and take part in its inaugural part on August 23 in Kiev.

On April 10, the presidents of Turkey and Ukraine, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Zelensky met in Istanbul. It was reported that the negotiations are taking place at the Huber Palace.