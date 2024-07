Persecution and censorship of the press have been intense in Turkey since Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 21 years ago. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

The persecution and censorship of the press in Turkey, intense since Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 21 years ago (initially as prime minister, then becoming president), gained a new chapter last week, with the sentencing of eight journalists to six years and three months in prison for “terrorism”.

According to information from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the 4th Serious Crimes Court in Ankara sentenced last Wednesday (3) several journalists from two media outlets that provide favorable coverage of the Kurdish minority in the country, Mezopotamya News Agency and Jinnews: Diren Yurtsever, Berivan Altan, Deniz Nazlim, Emrullah Acar, Hakan Yalçin, Salman Güzelyüz, Zemo Aggöz Yigitsoy and Öznur Deger.

They had been accused of being members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an organization that Turkey has designated as a terrorist organization. According to CPJ, none of the journalists attended the hearing; they were represented by their lawyers.

Three other journalists were acquitted. The 11 professionals had been arrested in October 2022 and indicted in February 2023.

Özgür Ögret, CPJ’s representative in Turkey, said in a statement that no “solid evidence” had been presented against the journalists and that Turkish authorities “must stop bringing unfounded terrorism charges against members of the press.” The convicted journalists have appealed their sentences.