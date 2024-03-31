Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was voting this Sunday in Istanbul. PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE (via REUTERS)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), which has solidly dominated elections in Turkey for the past two decades, obtained disastrous results in the municipal elections this Sunday. For the first time since its founding in 2001, it lost an election in the popular vote. He failed to regain the mayoralties of Istanbul or Ankara – lost in 2019 – and important conservative fiefdoms fell to the candidates of the main opposition party, the social democratic Republican People's Party (CHP), and even to their far-right allies. With 80% of the vote counted, of the 10 most populated cities in the country, which account for half the population, the AKP only manages to maintain three, while the CHP won in six (five of them, the most populated, including Istanbul and the capital, Ankara) and the Islamist party YRP in one.

It has been decades since Turkey's electoral map has been so dyed red, the color of the CHP. It had been almost 50 years since the center-left party created by the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, had not won an election. And this despite the division with which the opposition faced these elections: after the harsh defeat last year, in which Erdogan managed to revalidate his position as president with the polls against him, the opposition coalition between the CHP, the right-wing party nationalist IYI, several small right-wing parties and the tacit support of the Kurdish left had dissolved. Not only that, but the CHP had also begun a process of renewing its leadership after a complicated congress that divided the center-left party. “Turkey has decided to opt for a new policy,” Özgür Ozel, leader of the CHP, declared this Sunday. “It is a message that must be taken note of,” he said in a speech through tears of emotion.

The coalition formula had been tested for the first time in the 2019 local elections, with good results: it achieved victory in Ankara and Istanbul after a quarter of a century of Islamist municipal government. However, in these elections, the CHP mayors ran without the support of their external allies. In contrast, the AKP had mobilized all state resources and President Erdogan actively participated in its campaigns. And yet, the center-left mayors have managed to withstand the challenge: in Istanbul, the popular Ekrem Imamoglu won with 51% of the votes and 10 percentage points of difference over his opponent — which makes him a potential candidate in the next elections. presidential elections—and, in Ankara, the difference was even greater: almost 27 points over the AKP candidate.

In the country's third city, Izmir – a bastion of secularism – the CHP managed to retain the Mayor's Office despite losing votes. But the surprise was Bursa, the fourth largest city and AKP stronghold in recent decades: the CHP candidate won by seven points. Even more: the CHP maintained mayoralties on the Mediterranean coast and won throughout the interior Aegean – usually the fiefdom of right-wing parties – and even in several provinces of the very conservative Inner and Eastern Anatolia.

It has done a lot of damage to Erdogan's AKP by presenting candidates without much renown, with a technocratic profile and as simple extensions of the central government. And, above all, the situation of economic crisis that the country is experiencing, with skyrocketing prices (inflation does not drop below 60%) that have put families in trouble, in addition to the constant accusations of corruption that weigh on its leaders.

And competition within their own camp has also hurt the Islamists. Although, in many provinces, the AKP has presented itself in alliance with its partners from the far-right parties MHP and BBP, in others they have participated separately, and there the partners of Erdogan's party have won, stealing several provincial mayorships from him. More hurtful for Erdogan is the competition that has emerged on the right with the Islamist YRP party, founded by Fatih Erbakan, son of Erdogan's political mentor. The YRP has taken over the metropolitan mayor of Sanliurfa – the eighth largest city in the country – and the mayor of the provincial capital of Yozgat, both previously from the AKP.

Two dead and irregularities in the Kurdish southeast

Election day took place in the middle of Ramadan, in a country where between half and two-thirds of adults observe the mandatory fast of the Muslim holy month. Around 77% of voters went to the polls, eight points less than in the previous municipal meeting. In general, the vote took place calmly and without problems, except in some locations in the southeast where clashes occurred. The most serious occurred in the village of Çirnik (Diyarbakir), where a dispute between supporters of two mayoral candidates ended in a fight with sticks, stones and shooting in which a delegate of the pro-Kurdish DEM party died and 11 other people were injured. . Also in Siirt province there was a similar fight between supporters of village mayors, in which one person died and four others were injured. In neighboring Sanliurfa there were several fights with more than a dozen people injured.

In addition, various irregularities were reported in these provinces. For example, the Human Rights Association (IHD) claimed that a candidate of the ruling AKP signed the purchase of 1,200 votes from four villages in Diyarbakir for 57,000 euros or that in Halfeti (Sanliurfa) a group of armed people voted as a group – without allowing the individual and secret vote—and an AKP candidate also tried to do it along with a hundred people (in some of these Kurdish provinces, family clans are still very influential and the candidates negotiate the vote directly with them).

But the majority of complaints of irregularities referred to the large influx of soldiers and police to the polls in these provinces, which DEM party spokesperson Aysegül Dogan denounced as “an attempt to subvert the popular will.” According to Turkish law, members of the security forces can vote in local elections in the municipality where they are deployed to carry out their duties, even if they are not registered in that census, but the DEM (the new acronym with which the Kurdish nationalist left) maintains that this provision was abused to alter political balances. According to this party, which published numerous videos of hundreds of young men queuing to vote – supposedly soldiers and police –, nearly 47,000 members of the security forces voted as “displaced” in the Kurdish region. In some provincial capitals such as Kars, Igdir or Siirt, where the Kurdish left won the 2019 elections over the AKP or its far-right ally MHP by between 1,200 and 1,600 votes, the number of members of the security forces who voted this Sunday is equivalent to 10% of the census. In others, like Sirnak, it even reaches 20%.

Despite this, the DEM managed to win most of the mayoralties in the east and southeast, except in Sirnak and Kars, which it lost, respectively, to the AKP and the MHP by a few thousand votes. The question now is whether the Government will allow them to assume them or will intervene, as has happened on previous occasions, alleging the party's ties to the PKK armed group.

