From: Erkan Pehlivan

The right-wing radical MHP currently rejects Sweden’s NATO membership. President Erdoğan cannot ignore this because the party is a partner in his government.

Ankara – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had pledged at the NATO summit on July 11th and 12th to lift his veto on Sweden joining the Western defense alliance. But so far that hasn’t happened. The Turkish government recently announced that the Foreign Affairs Committee is currently discussing the Scandinavian country’s accession to NATO.

One of the reasons why the veto has not yet been lifted could also be the right-wing radical MHP. In an interview in the party’s own newspaper Türkgünü said the party’s leader, Devlet Bahceli, that he rejected joining NATO. “The Holy Quran was burned in Sweden. Our religion has been insulted. The most serious attacks have been carried out on our spirituality,” said Bahceli.

Right-wing extremist leader calls for trial against Netanyahu

In the interview, Bahceli mentions the conditions for Stockholm to join NATO. “If there is a lasting peace between Israel and Palestine, if an independent and territorially integrated Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is recognized within the 1967 borders, if Israel agrees to pay compensation, if the path for one “If the trial of Netanyahu is paved in The Hague, then we will support Sweden’s NATO membership.” Both Bahceli and Erdoğan have repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes against Palestinians.

The Turkish president cannot simply ignore Bahceli’s words because the party is considered a “silent coalition partner”. The MHP supports Erdoğan’s AKP government and can therefore have a say. The former Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, a hardliner and blossoming nationalist, was a preferred candidate of the right-wing radical party.

Also in the election campaign Türkiye election in May one could see the cooperation between Erdoğan ACP and Bahçeli’s MHP. The MHP fully supported Erdoğan’s candidacy. The unity between the two parties was also seen in Germany. That’s how he was AKP MP Mustafa Acikgöz in a mosque of the nationalist “Gray Wolves” in Neuss, North Rhine-Westphalia in January at a campaign speech in which, among other things, he threatened to hunt down Kurds and supporters of the Gülen movement. After the case fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA was exclusively revealed, the Turkish ambassador was even summoned to the Foreign Office.

In the end, Türkiye has to give up its blockade against joining NATO

Nevertheless, experts believe it is hardly possible that Türkiye can block Sweden’s accession to NATO for a long time. The country continues to insist on EU membership and urgently needs modern fighter aircraft. So far, both the US F-16 and the European Eurofighter have refused to sell Ankara. Erdogan has repeatedly railed against Western NATO partners in the past. (erpe)