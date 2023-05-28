Haber7: Turkish presidential candidate Kılıçdaroglu violated the ban on campaigning before the elections

Turkish presidential candidate and rival Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the elections violated the country’s electoral legislation by sending messages through his deputies that constituted election campaigning. About it says in the material Haber7.

“CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu ignored the election ban that began [27 мая] at 18:00, and conducted an election campaign by sending SMS to members of the People’s Republican Party, ”said the observers of the publication. It is known that the press service of Kılıçdaroğlu sent SMS messages to the residents of the city of Bursa on behalf of its adviser, Orhan Saribal, who is in charge of agricultural policy.

“Dear people of Inegol, when you vote for the 13th President, you will vote for Inegol. I will do [район] Inegel [отдельной] province for six months [после избрания]”, the text of the message said.

On May 28, polling stations opened in Turkey for voting in the second round of the presidential elections, in which Erdogan and Kılıçdaroğlu compete. In total, more than 60 million people should take part in the voting.

The first round of presidential elections in Turkey took place on May 14. Erdogan won 49.24 percent of the vote, while his opponent Kılıçdaroğlu 45.07 percent. Sinan Ogan occupied the third line with 5.28 percent of the vote. Muharrem Ince, who withdrew from the elections three days before the first round, but whose votes were considered valid, received 0.41 percent of the vote.