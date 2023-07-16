Creating a common space of security and stability is Turkey’s only task in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), said in an article for Middle East Eye Director of Communications under the President of the country Fahrettin Altun.

“Turkey supports the geographical expansion of NATO not against a specific country, but in order to turn it into a comprehensive security organization that will help achieve stability. We are pleased that our legitimate concerns about Sweden’s counter-terrorism policy have been accepted by the Allies,” he wrote on July 15.

Altun emphasized that not only Turkey, but also NATO, has a responsibility to ensure that the enlargement process takes into account the perception of threats by member states. Those who have unfairly criticized Turkey for raising critical questions about challenger countries such as Finland and Sweden must bear in mind that expansion cannot come at the expense of the national security of the participating countries.

“Turkey’s demands on Sweden to resist terrorist groups were aimed at protecting the capabilities and interests of NATO. Turkey is pleased to support Sweden’s membership in light of the establishment of a new bilateral security mechanism between Ankara and Stockholm. Turkey is also proud to have played an important role in the creation of a dedicated counter-terrorism coordinator, a first in NATO’s history,” Altun said.

In conclusion, a representative of the presidential administration pointed out that it is extremely important for Turkey to be in the western camp, having control over the land bridge between East and West, and the waterway to the Black Sea.

On July 12, the Turkish president pointed to Turkey’s desire to complete the process of approving Sweden’s application as soon as possible, but “parliament is now closed.” Turkey’s mission in this situation, its leader called the resolution of this problem as soon as possible.

However, the next day, July 13, a representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik, said that the country had not yet agreed to Sweden’s membership in NATO, but had only opened the way to the process.

Prior to this, on July 10, Erdogan, on the eve of the start of the NATO summit in Vilnius, said that Sweden’s entry into the alliance would become possible after Turkey was admitted to the EU. Stockholm promised Ankara to assist its path to the European Union.

On July 11, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the possible entry of Sweden into NATO would negatively affect Russia’s security.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022, but their membership has been delayed. On April 4, only Finland officially joined the bloc. Sweden’s application was not ratified by Hungary and Türkiye.