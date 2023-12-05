EAt the end of November, the journalists of the news website “Nordic Monitor” reported on their own behalf: In order to approve Sweden’s accession to NATO, Turkey is demanding that Stockholm close its website and thus silence it, wrote the two Turkish journalists, who are now in live in the Swedish capital.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara. Julian Staib Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Shortly before, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar had mentioned the anti-government website at a meeting of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee in Ankara. It is a “serious matter,” said Akçapar, according to the published minutes of the meeting. “Of course” the demand for the media to be closed is part of the “negotiations” with Sweden. These will be continued, said the deputy minister.

Postpone Sweden’s NATO membership indefinitely

He also said that bank accounts of the Kurdish Red Crescent organization in Sweden had been closed due to Turkish pressure. The organization, founded in Germany in 1993, is described by German authorities as close to the PKK. At the same meeting, at the request of the ruling AKP party, the Foreign Affairs Committee decided to postpone the vote on Sweden’s NATO membership indefinitely. The reason given was that the negotiations with Sweden were not yet “mature”.

It is just the latest known demand in a long series of Turkish desires. Sweden applied to join the defense alliance in spring 2022 as a result of Russia’s war of aggression, but Turkey and Hungary are still delaying ratification. Supposed breakthroughs like those at the NATO summit in Vilnius alternate with moments of great Swedish disillusionment in the face of ever-increasing delays.







Sweden demands the extradition of the exiled journalists

The journalists of the “Nordic Monitor” are initially unimpressed by Ankara’s attempts at intimidation. “We are not afraid,” says Levent Kenez. He founded the website in Stockholm in 2019 with his colleague Abdullah Bozkurt. Both had previously worked for Turkish newspapers: Kenez was, among other things, editor-in-chief of the “Meydan” newspaper, and Bozkurt was a correspondent for the “Zaman” newspaper in America. Kenez was briefly arrested after the attempted coup in Turkey in 2016. “After that I only had a choice: hide or be arrested again,” he says. So he, like Bozkurt, fled to Sweden.

Both applied for asylum there. There are two cases underway in Turkey against Bozkurt, including for alleged defamation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He is also being investigated for terrorism allegations. This has not yet led to an indictment or even a trial. Kenez’s name, in turn, was found on a list of around 130 “terrorists” whose extradition Turkey is demanding from Sweden, even though many of them are now Swedish citizens. Sweden’s Supreme Court banned his extradition.

Would he be safe in Sweden? “Well, it depends,” Kenez says. In the Nordic countries, not even ministers have personal protection. But he tries to be careful. The pro-government newspaper “Sabah” had published photos of him and the house in which he lives with his family, and “Nordic Monitor” also reported on them.