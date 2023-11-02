Home page politics

Abdurrahman Uzun was supposed to speak at a UID event in Kelkheim, Hesse. It’s cancelled. But experts are calling for further consequences.

Frankfurt – The Union of International Democrats (UID) continues to cause unrest in Germany. Behind the name is a lobby group for the Turkish ruling party AKP and its boss, the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The UID Hesse had invited the anti-Semite Abdurrahman Uzun. The 42-year-old influencer was supposed to give a speech in Kelkheim near Frankfurt. But the event with Uzun, scheduled for December 10, has now been canceled.

On the UID and UID Hessen websites there is nothing about the background to the cancellation of the event with the anti-Semite. Instead, the following statement can be found on the UID Hessen Facebook page: “The UID organization, which is a bridge of friendship between our home country and the world, always and in every situation respects the values ​​of the country in which it is based, and acts with political, historical and cultural awareness and responsibility. In this context, the event planned for December 10th will unfortunately not take place, as we decided after consultation with those responsible at the headquarters of the International Union of Democrats.” There is nothing about the person of the nationalist Uzuns, who was announced as the only guest to read.

Pro-AKP influencer calls himself “enemy of Jews, Zionists and Israel”

Especially after the devastating attack by the terrorist militia Hamas On Israel on October 7th, Uzun had incited against Jews and Israel. “Do you know why I am an enemy of Israel and the Jews, do you know that? “In the Koran, God made me an enemy of the Jews, this Israel and these Zionists,” said the YouTuber in a video on Thursday (October 12). “In the Koran, God declared me an enemy to this tribe, this Zionist tribe,” Uzun continued. Five days earlier, Hamas had carried out a terrorist attack War in Israel broken from the fence.

Uzun has over a million followers on Facebook and 740,000 on X. The nationalist is also followed by over a million people on Instagram and 250,000 on TikTok. In his speeches, the anti-Semite repeatedly addresses developments in the Israel War and regularly incites against the Jewish state.

UID guest becomes a topic in the Bundestag

The UID event with Abdurrahman Uzun has also become an issue in the Bundestag. In a parliamentary question, Bundestag member Gökay Akbulut (Left) wanted to know how political activity with regard to Uzun’s nationalist, Islamist and anti-Semitic statements had been taken into account when issuing his visa. The man was especially during the election campaign ACP very active in Germany in the run-up to the Turkish election.

The federal government’s response to the left-wing politician’s request was sobering. “For data protection reasons, the federal government cannot provide any detailed information about a specific visa procedure.” In an interview with Fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA, Akbulut showed no understanding of the federal government’s response that it could not provide any specific information with reference to data protection. After all, Uzun is a public figure with an audience of millions.

Left-wing MPs call for a clear position on anti-Semite Uzun

“It is absolutely incomprehensible to me that the federal government does not provide any information about whether an anti-Semitic hate speaker from Turkey is allowed to enter Germany in order to incite hatred against Jews at events here. Instead of taking a clear position in the case of the right-wing extremist influencer Abdurrahman Uzun, who regularly appears in Germany, the federal government limited itself to explaining the legal basis for issuing visas in response to my parliamentary question,” said the MP.

At UID events, the influencer spreads anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and neo-Ottoman great power fantasies. “If the federal government is serious about taking a clear stance against anti-Semitism, then it must also make it clear in the case of Abdurrahman Uzun that appearances by anti-Semites from the Türkiye are not welcome here, says Akbulut.”

Expert calls for consequences for Erdogan

Professor Burak Çopur, political scientist and head of the Center for Radicalization Research and Prevention in Essen, also calls for consequences in an interview with our editorial team. Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Germany, planned for November, should be canceled. “If all the impressive speeches from Steinmeier to Habeck to Cem Özdemir regarding anti-Semitism are meant seriously and represent Germany’s opinion, then the Chancellor would have to follow up the speakers’ clever words with actions,” demands Çopur.

“That means he would have to cancel the meeting with President Erdogan ‘for scheduling reasons’. Otherwise, these statements remain just nice Sunday speeches and empty platitudes and Germany is once again showing that its interest in refugee and economic policy is above the proclaimed values ​​and convictions.”

Erdogan also had to cancel his visit to Germany at the end of January

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Turkish president has decided not to visit Germany. In January, one of his MPs gave a speech in a Gray Wolves mosque in which he called for the deaths of Kurds and supporters of the Gülen movement had. Fr.de reported exclusively on the scandal. After the public outrage, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) apparently insisted on addressing the issue at the joint press conference on the occasion of Erdogan’s upcoming visit at the end of January.