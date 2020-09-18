The Turkish state continues to try to get the journalist Can Dündar out of exile in Germany – this time by threatening to confiscate his assets.

It has become quiet about the political exiles from Turkey in Germany. Other crises have come to the fore. At the moment, the question of whether you can still go on vacation in Turkey despite Corona seems to occupy the minds.

But even if the German public no longer looks so closely, the repression against critics of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has by no means diminished, and people who dare to open their mouths live extremely dangerously, which is why there are fewer and fewer in the country.

All the more annoying for Erdoğan that many exiles do not give up, even abroad. One of the most prominent of them is Can Dündar, former editor-in-chief of the opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet, who also became known as a critical documentary filmmaker and book author. Can Dündar not only reports regularly in Germany with a column in the time to say, he is also responsible for the web portal Özgürüz (We are free) to spread suppressed news in Turkey.

No pardon

Can Dündar is simply unbreakable. Only after an attempted assassination and a fabricated charge of alleged espionage was he driven to flee to Germany. His wife Dilek Dündar’s passport was taken away, she was held as a hostage and was not allowed to leave Turkey. Yet Can Dündar did not remain silent. In the summer of 2019, Dilek Dündar also managed to escape.

Now the Turkish state only had the Dündars’ house in Istanbul and a holiday apartment that they had bought in better times as leverage. As Dündar announced on Twitter and the Turkish media have since confirmed that a court drew this card on Thursday. It was decided: If Can Dündar does not appear to testify in court in Istanbul within 15 days, his entire property will be confiscated. “In a few minutes a court can destroy 40 years of work,” wrote Dündar. Apparently it’s also about his late father’s apartment, in which the mother now lives alone.

There is no pardon for the president’s opponents, which is particularly true for Can Dündar, but also for some other critics of Erdoğan, such as Osman Kavala and Ahmet Altan, who have been imprisoned for years. It is precisely these people that must not be forgotten in Germany and other democratic countries.