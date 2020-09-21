Lawyers representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have sued the Greek newspaper Democracy for an article published last week with an offensive headline against him, the newspaper said. Yeni safak September 21st.

“The expressions used in the newspaper against our president demonstrate the most disgusting decline in morality. And if you look at the silence of the Greek society, it becomes clear that this fall has gone beyond the boundaries of its marginal strata, ”the newspaper quotes the lawsuit filed in court.

The lawsuit also notes that “insults are the language of those who cannot find other words, and is a disgrace to the one who utters them, and not to the one at whom they are directed.”

On the front page of a Greek newspaper “Democracy” On September 18, an obscene appeal to Erdogan was written in Turkish in large print. After the subsequent reaction of the Turkish side to the resonant publication, the newspaper continued the topic and said it received “thousands of support messages” by adding a photo of the issue’s title on its front page.

The publication said that Ankara is ready to “advertise in every possible way its positive attitude towards dialogue with Greece”, but does not adhere to the position of using diplomacy as a tool for resolving disputes and behaves like a “predator”, in particular in the situation of turning the Cathedral of St. Sophia into a mosque or in the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is conducting geological exploration.

In August, the conflict between Turkey and Greece escalated after interference with the Turkish ship Oruc Reis, which was conducting seismic research in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara will not abandon plans for exploration in the Mediterranean, despite the threat of imposing sanctions.

The conflict between Greece and Turkey is revolving around the rights to the offshore oil and gas reserves of the Eastern Mediterranean. The first deposits were discovered there at the end of the 2000s. In January last year, representatives from Greece, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Italy, Cyprus and Palestine created the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum. Not long before that, Libya and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of sea zones.

Greece refused to recognize this agreement, according to which it was left without an exclusive economic zone, promising in terms of hydrocarbon production.