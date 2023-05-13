Home page politics

For the 2023 election, Erdogan forged an alliance with Hüda Par. This has met with criticism even within his own party. The party is said to be close to Turkish Hezbollah.

Frankfurt/Ankara – Around 64 million Turks are called on Sunday to cast their vote. Parliament and President are re-elected. The political future of the country is being decided. The race in the Türkiye election Will be loud current polls Probably as exciting as it hasn’t been for a long time. Becomes Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cement and expand its power? The 69-year-old relies on an explosive alliance that even splits his own party.

Turkey election 2023: Erdogan’s controversial alliance is causing criticism from within its own ranks

Erdogan forged new alliances for the election – and thus caused criticism from his own ranks. Already in 2018 he had started in alliance with the ultra-nationalist MHP. Now he is supported by the Islamist New Welfare Party and the Kurdish Islamist Hüda Par, among others.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is supported by the pro-Hezbollah Huda Par party. © Mustafa Kaya/IMAGO

The two Islamist parties are running with an anti-feminist program. For example, the Hüda Par wants to enforce the protection of the “traditional” family from “deviant” ideologies, teach girls and boys separately and offer women working conditions that correspond to their “nature”.

“What we have to do is clear – make Erdogan president,” wrote Hüda Par chairman Mehmet Zülfi Tan via Twitter. Erdogan wants to get four Hüda Par candidates into parliament. As the German Press Agency (dpa) reported in April 2023, Ozlem Zengin, deputy parliamentary group leader of the AKP, protested against the alliance – and was unsuccessful.

Turkey election 2023: Erdogan in alliance with pro-Hezbollah party

The party Hür Dava Partisi (Hüda Par, Party of the Free Cause) was founded in Ankara in 2012, according to the Federal Agency for Civic Education. In the forthcoming Turkish elections, Hüda Par will not stand independently, but together with the People’s Alliance, i.e. an electoral alliance of:

AKP

MHP

BBP

New Welfare Party

The NRW Office for the Protection of the Constitution attests that the Hüda Par party is close to the Turkish Hezbollah (TH). That’s what it says in one Office for the Protection of the Constitution of the country from 2019: “It has clear references to TH and can offer its supporters a new form of organization.”

Turkish Hezbollah is responsible for numerous murders. Hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists were released from prison between 2018 and 2021 – on Erdogan’s orders. As a Turkish newspaper reported, this was directly related to the statements made by Hüda Par in the 2018 elections. At the time, they declared that they would not put up a presidential candidate and would support Erdogan – similar to the 2019 election year.

Election campaign in Germany: Hüda Par catching votes for Erdogan

2023 made the Pro-Hezbollah party Hüda Par even campaigned in Germany – and apparently without the knowledge of the authorities. After appearances in Hamburg, a delegation also turned up in Wiesbaden and campaigned for votes for Erdogan and the AKP.

Between April 27th and May 9th, voters abroad could vote. In Germany, 1.5 million Turks were therefore able to have a say. However, many polling stations in Germany remained closed. Nevertheless, there was a high turnout. After just eleven days, it was higher than in the 2018 election. (mbr with dpa)