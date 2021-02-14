Twenty-two years ! Abdullah Öcalan has been in captivity in a Turkish jail for twenty-two years. And not just any. He is locked up on the prison island of Imrali, off the coast of Istanbul, by the Turkish regime. During the last ten years, the Kurdish leader, founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), has only been allowed to receive a few visits from his family and his lawyers, in defiance of all international and European conventions of human rights. This is despite several reports from the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT).

As encouraged by the complacency and silence of the European Union, Ankara is amplifying the repression against the Kurds and all those who defend their cause, as is the case of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP). In March 2015, the war logic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led him to abruptly end the talks started at the end of 2012 with Öcalan and the Kurdish movement, destroying the hopes for peace that the process had nevertheless raised within populations. He stifled the opposition with an iron fist, while launching his army, one of the most powerful in NATO, against Kurdish towns and villages. Some have been destroyed, arrests have multiplied, mayors have been stripped of their functions.

An anti-Kurdish war that has no borders, since Turkish troops entered Syrian Kurdistan, leaving the way open to the abuses of their Islamist auxiliaries. The same people who tried to seize the city of Kobane in 2014. Nobody has forgotten that the jihadists arrived in Syria by passing through the same Turkey without any problem. Journalist Can Dündar had even been convicted because he had revealed, with supporting photos, the help provided by the Turkish intelligence services, MIT, in the supply of arms to the troops of the so-called organization of the ‘Islamic State’, Daesh. In Afrin and Serekaniyé, ethnic cleansing is underway. The testimonies collected in the camps for displaced people are terrible, summary executions and daily looting. The same army is now deployed in northern Iraq to eradicate the PKK’s rear bases. Fighting takes place, the bombardments multiply and the situation can degenerate at any moment.

The frontal attack carried out is in fact against the political philosophy developed by Öcalan, which directly inspired the alternative democratic system set up in Rojava. This is based on direct democracy, gender equality, pluralism and coexistence between different ethnic and religious groups. As Nelson Mandela said: “Only free men can negotiate. “ This is probably why Erdogan keeps Öcalan in prison. P. B.