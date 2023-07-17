Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Customers fill gasoline in canisters in a Turkish gas station. © Berkcan Zengin/IMAGO

After the increase in VAT, the Erdogan government is upping the ante again. Experts criticize the step and prophesy worse.

Ankara – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had promised a “century for Türkiye” during the election campaign. However, he has not been able to keep the promise so far. Instead, inflation remains high, taxes are increasing and the currency is still depreciating. Shopping becomes an ordeal for people in the country.

Erdogan government massively increases taxes on fuel

The government has significantly increased the private consumption tax ÖTV (Özel Tüketim Vergisi). As a result, the tax rate on one liter of petrol has tripled from 2.52 Turkish Lira (TL) to 7.52 TL. The tax rate for diesel has been raised from 2.05 to seven TL. This means that fuel has become 20 percent more expensive overnight. The tax on natural gas was also increased by 224 percent.

In a statement, Turkey’s Finance Ministry gave two reasons for the recent tax increase. “First, the increase was intended to minimize the budgetary impact of the additional costs caused by the earthquake.” The second reason given by the ministry was the rise in global oil prices.

Criticism of “new earthquake tax” in Turkey

The justification for the tax increases led to heavy criticism in the country. “In short, that’s supposed to be the new earthquake tax, isn’t it? Our house has been destroyed or we can no longer use it. Then why do we pay,” writes economics expert Prof. Veysel Ulusoy on Twitter. Ulusoy is also the director of the Economic Institute “Ena Grup”. Again and again Ulusoy criticizes the AKP-Government for their economic policies. While the state statistical authority officially states inflation at 38 percent, the “Ena Grup” puts it at around 109 percent.

Earthquake tax apparently misused

Turkey already had introduced an earthquake tax after the devastating 1999 earthquake. It raised over $37 billion. However, the money was apparently misappropriated. In a video from 2011, Simsek, who was also finance minister at the time, explains where the money went. “The money will be spent on health, roads, railways, aviation, agriculture and education.” According to ex-Finance Minister Simsek, the income from the earthquake tax was also used to pay back debts to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Experts expect further tax increases in Turkey

Criticism of the increased energy prices also comes from Mahfi Egilmez, also an economic expert: “With all due respect, what did you expect that would result from such a wrong economic policy and the wrong use of interest rates? Would there be a discount on petrol and natural gas,” Egilmez also commented on Twitter. The financial expert Prof Özgür Demirtas writes on the short message service that the tax increases are just a start. “When the July inflation numbers come out, you’re going to see the record of the century.” Demirtas sees further tax increases coming, “much more,” writes the economic expert on Twitter.

Finance Minister announces savings

The new Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, on the other hand, is trying to limit the damage and is talking about cuts in public spending. “We will also rationalize public spending,” Simsek announced on Twitter. In the comments below the former US banker’s tweet, scorn and ridicule spread.

Neither the recently increased sales tax nor the increase in the key interest rate are having an effect so far. The Turkish lira is still in freefall. The US dollar now costs 26.25 TL and the euro 29.53 TL. Five years earlier, the equivalent value was 4.85 TL and 5.66 TL. (erpe)