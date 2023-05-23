Political scientist Bruter: Erdogan will win the second round of presidential elections

The current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the favorite in the current presidential elections in the country and is highly likely to win them. So the political scientist, expert of the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Studies Vladimir Bruter commented to Lente.ru about the intention of the ex-candidate for the presidency of Turkey to support Erdogan during the second round of elections.

“Given the time left [до оглашения результатов президентских выборов в Турции], Erdogan will win. Perhaps he thought that he would win in the first round of the elections, but this did not happen, ”the political scientist said.

Nevertheless, Bruter did not rule out possible obstacles for Erdogan before the announcement of the voting results.

“Problems in elections can always arise, but I think that he has an advantage in votes, and the larger the country, the more even a small advantage in votes means, because when you translate the percentage of voters into the number of citizens, you get a large part of the population,” added the expert.

Formerly Turkish newspaper Hürriyet. citing party sources, she said that Sinan Ogan, the former Turkish presidential candidate from the ATA alliance, intends to declare support for the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the second round of the presidential elections, which will be held on May 28.

“Sinan Ogan will announce today that he will support President Erdogan in the second round of elections. He will declare that he will not support [соперника Эрдогана Кемаля] Kılıçdaroğlu, because he supports terrorist organizations,” said Abdulkadir Selvi, a columnist for the publication.

On May 14, the first round of presidential elections took place in Turkey. Erdogan overtook Kılıçdaroğlu with 49.5 percent of the vote. His rival received 44.89 percent of the vote, while Ogan received 4.32 percent. The winner will be determined in the second round, which will take place on May 28.