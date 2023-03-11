Political scientist Tarasov called Erdogan’s chances for re-election high

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a high chance of being re-elected for a new term in the upcoming presidential elections. Such an opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru was expressed by a political scientist, an expert on the problems of the countries of the Middle East and the Caucasus, Stanislav Tarasov. He assessed the prospects of political forces in the country.

Date set

The Turkish leader signed a decree on holding another vote on May 14. Official preparations for the elections have begun in the country. According to Stanislav Tarasov, it was beneficial for Erdogan to set the date as early as possible.

“Erdogan tried to reduce the deadlines because there were proposals to postpone the elections to September, and after the earthquake there was a proposal to postpone them to the next year. Erdogan did not like this, because the opposition could build a scenario for their actions, and [сейчас] the opposition was fragmented. It was only at the very last moment that Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, was nominated,” he explained.

Candidates

The only rival of the incumbent leader for the post of head of state in the current race was the 74-year-old candidate from the opposition People’s Alliance, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Their political interests differ, the political scientist noted.

“Erdogan comes up with national ideas, big geopolitics, Kılıçdaroglu with Kemalism in the wake of the West and NATO, is very cautious about relations with Russia,” he said.

Erdogan’s prospects

The earthquake was a serious factor negatively influencing domestic political events. However, at the same time, this tragedy was able to unite the Turks around Erdogan, Stanislav Tarasov believes.

Erdogan managed to lead the nation's struggle for restoration, acquired the halo of a national leader. Secondly, Erdogan was nevertheless supported by 95 countries that expressed solidarity with him and began to provide humanitarian assistance. Against this background, Erdogan acts as a great geopolitical leader, although he has problems with the Americans

Stanislav Tarasovpolitical scientist

At the same time, the political scientist is convinced that the era of the monopoly of Erdogan’s party – the Justice and Development Party – which used to be the only political force capable of forming a single party government, is a thing of the past.

Earlier it became known that Erdogan decided to hold the upcoming election campaign for the presidential and parliamentary elections in the country without music out of respect for the victims of the February 6 earthquake.