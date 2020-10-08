Half a century ago, Varosha was a vacationer’s paradise with a mile-long dream beach on the east coast of Cyprus. But since the Greek inhabitants of the area fled from the Turkish troops when the island was partitioned in 1974, Varosha has been a ghost town: the hotel buildings have been half derelict, grass is sprouting from the asphalt on the streets, and the area is cordoned off with barbed wire.

Now there is a new dispute over Varosha. With the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the authorities in the Turkish part of Cyprus reopened the beach to visitors on Thursday. The tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, which had just subsided somewhat, are being rekindled.

According to the plan of Ersin Tatar, the head of government of the Turkish part of the island, one and a half kilometers of the beach will be made accessible; the hotels in Greek ownership will remain untouched for the time being, as the UN had ordered more than 30 years ago.

Tatar expects the free access to the beach of Varosha to stimulate tourism in Northern Cyprus. At the same time, the opening of the beach is a political signal that underlines the claim of the internationally unrecognized “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus” to Varosha.

The action is intended to improve Tatar’s chances in the presidential election in the Turkish sector of Cyprus this Sunday. Tatar is a close ally of Turkey, while its main opponent, incumbent Mustafa Akinci, is at odds with Ankara. Akinci has drawn the wrath of the Erdogan government several times since his election in 2015 by insisting on the political independence of the Turkish Cypriots.

After Tatar’s announcement of the beach opening, Akinci, who is behind his rival in polls, complained about Ankara’s interference in the election campaign. Turkey recognizes Northern Cyprus as an independent state, but regards the island part as its backyard. Ankara has around 35,000 soldiers stationed in northern Cyprus and finances the Turkish Cypriots’ national budget.

Ersin Tatar, the head of government of the Turkish part of the island in Cyprus Photo: Harun Ucar / Reuters

At a meeting with Tatar a few days ago in Ankara, Erdogan emphasized that the opening of the beach would respect the property rights of Greek hotel owners in Varosha. Nevertheless, the action seems like a provocation on the Greek side.

The plan is completely unacceptable, said Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Russia, which has close ties with Cyprus and also cooperates with Turkey in Syria, also called the opening of the beach unacceptable. UN Secretary General Antonia Guterres and EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell also expressed concern. What is needed is new trust, not a new division, Borrell said.

Borrell’s comment suggests that he was defusing something recently Gas dispute between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus could flare up again. The unresolved conflict in Cyprus is an important factor: the island has been divided since a Greek coup in Nicosia and a subsequent Turkish military intervention in the summer of 1974.

Erdogan does not recognize sea areas claimed by Cyprus

Erdogan’s government denies the internationally recognized Greek Republic on the island the right to represent all of Cyprus. That is why Turkey does not recognize some of the sea areas around the island claimed by Cyprus and sends its own research vessels there to search for gas under the seabed.

So far, Cyprus and Greece have not been able to assert themselves with their demands for EU sanctions against Turkey. Last week, the EU summit postponed the issue, not least due to pressure from Germany.

The new dispute in Cyprus is likely to make it more difficult for Berlin to mediate between the conflicting parties in the eastern Mediterranean. The German government, which is relying on a diplomatic solution and wants to avoid sanctions, has so far not achieved much apart from the agreement on new negotiations between Turkey and Greece on their territorial claims in the Aegean and Mediterranean. There is not yet a date for the start of the talks.