Erdogan against Israel, “Netanyahu like Hitler”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Adolf Hitler. He said the words of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who returned today to accuse the Israeli government for the harsh retaliation on the Gaza Strip. “What Netanyahu does has nothing to envy of what Hitler did”, Erdogan's latest attack. According to the Turkish president, precisely the sense of guilt regarding what happened in the times of Nazism “prevents countries like Germany from raising their voices” and would have triggered “a witch hunt” against those who criticized Israel in universities .

Erdogan, prisoners in Gaza as in Nazi camps

The naked and bound prisoners gathered in a stadium in Gaza recall what happened in the Nazi concentration camps. This is how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the diffusion of images of half-naked and tied Palestinian prisoners gathered in an empty football stadium. “How can we judge the images we saw? They gathered the prisoners in the stadium as if they were in Nazi concentration camps. What difference is there? None. You are equal to Hitler and Turkey will continue to raise its voice for the innocent Muslim victims,” Erdogan said today.

Netanyahu, Erdogan cannot give us moral lessons

“Erdogan, who commits the genocide of the Kurds and broke the world record for jailing journalists who criticize his government, is the last person who can give us moral lessons.” This is how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who had compared him to Hitler. The Israeli army is fighting Hamas while Erdogan “praises them and hosts their senior officials”, the Israeli head of government added.

Israel-Hamas/Iran war: “The October 7 attack was revenge”

The conflict in Middle East reaches day 82.”The war will continue for many more months“, claims Israel, communicating that “Hamasimportant emissary of Iran, must be eliminated“. The Houthis they attacked an MSC ship in Red Sea to prevent it from reaching Israel. Three people they were killed and a wound in a bombing in the city of Bint Jbeil, in south of Lebanon. The Ran admits “The October 7 attack is our revenge” but Hamas denies it.

Hamas denies Iran: “October 7 was a response to the occupation”

Hamas has denied the Iranian Pasdaran's statement that the October 7 attack in Israel was a response to the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani 4 years ago in Baghdad. “We deny – we read in a statement quoted by the media – when reported by the spokesperson of the Revolutionary Guards regarding the operation and its reasons. We have underlined the reasons several times, the main one of which was the threat to the Al-Aqsa mosque (Esplanade of the Mosques, ed.). Every response of the Palestinian resistance is a reaction to the occupation and the aggression against the Palestinian people and the holy places.”

Iran: “The October 7 attack was our retaliation”

Ramadan Sharif, spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, said that theHamas attack of the October 7 last year, in which more than 1,100 people were killed on Israeli territory, it was one of the reprisals for the killing in January 2020 of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, head of the Qods Brigade of the Pasdaran themselves. This was reported by pan-Arab media.

Three people were killed and a wound in the city of Bint Jbeil, in the south of Lebanon, by an Israeli attack. This was reported by Lebanon's state media: it was not possible to independently verify the claims. Israel and anti-Israel forces have been involved in frequent firefights across the United Nations Blue Line separating the two countries since Hamas' surprise attack on October 7. Bint Jbeil is located approximately 4 kilometers north of the Blue Line.

Iran in a letter to the UN: “We have the right to respond to Israel”

“Pursuant to international law and the Charter of the United Nations, at such time as may be deemed necessary, theIran reserves the legitimate right to respond decisively” to Israel for the killing of Revolutionary Guards General Seyyed Razi Mousavi in ​​Syria. This was stated in a letter to the UN Secretary General, Antonio GuterresTehran's ambassador to the United Nations, Saeed Iravani, defining the operation that led to Mousavi's death as “a terrorist act”, “due to three missiles fired from the positions of the Israeli regime in the occupied Golan Heights”.

Netanyahu: “Hamas must be eliminated”

“Hamasimportant emissary of Iran, must be eliminated“. The Israeli Prime Minister writes this, Benjamin Netanyahu, in an article published in La Stampa. “To achieve this result – he explains – it is essential that its military capabilities are annihilated and its political domination over Gaza ends. The leaders of Hamas have promised that the October 7th massacre will be repeated 'again and again'. For this reason, the elimination of Hamas is the only proportionate response to prevent the recurrence of such terrible atrocities.”

West Bank, 6 dead in drone attack on refugee camp

The Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera reports that at least six people died in an Israeli drone attack on the Nur Shams refugee camp east of the city of Tulkarem, in West Bank. There are also several injured, according to Lebanese television Al Mayadeen. Battles are ongoing in the area between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the local Palestinian resistance, adds the broadcaster.

USA: 12 drones and 5 Houthi missiles destroyed over the Red Sea

The US destroyed 12 drones and five missiles launched by the Houthis on the Red Sea. The Pentagon reports this in a note.

