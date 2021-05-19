The United States strongly condemns the “anti-Semitic statements” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, considers them reprehensible and urges him to refrain from “hate speech.” This is stated in a written statement by the head of the press service of the State Department Ned Price. It is reported by TASS…

At the same time, the diplomat did not specify what kind of statements Erdogan was talking about. In addition, Washington calls on Ankara to join the United States in ending the conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier, Erdogan condemned the support of the Israeli forces by the American side. The Turkish leader recalled that the Palestinian people have suffered from persecution and persecution for many years. He added that he could no longer remain silent while the American president “writes history with his bloody hands.”

On May 17, it became known that the United States would sell precision weapons worth $ 735 million to Israel amid the escalating conflict with Palestine.

On May 16, Erdogan said the international community should “teach Israel a strong and deterrent lesson” about the escalating conflict with Palestine. He stressed that Turkey is angry with the “yoke of terrorist” Israel, which “crossed all borders”, and promised to help the Palestinians.

On May 10, Palestinian groups launched a massive shelling of Israel. Thousands of rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army called in 5,000 reservists and launched Operation Wall Guard. Clashes are still going on. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, ten Israelis and 220 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed.