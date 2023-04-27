Turkish presidential administration denies reports of Erdogan having a heart attack

The administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denied information about a heart attack in the country’s leader. This is reported RIA News.

“Reports on social networks that President Erdogan allegedly survived a heart attack and was hospitalized are not true,” the administration responded.

Earlier, a member of the Council for Security and Foreign Policy under the President of Turkey, Chagry Erhan, in a commentary to Lente.ru, said that Erdogan fell ill with the stomach flu due to active campaign events in the open air, and did not suffer a heart attack.

In turn, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay assured that the Turkish leader’s condition is “very good”, he has a “light cold”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan felt unwell during a live broadcast while giving an interview to local TV channels on April 25. Doctors forbade him to speak in public on the eve of the elections, which will be held in the country on May 14.

The next day, April 26, information appeared on social networks that Erdogan allegedly suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.