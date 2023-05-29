Erdogan announced the end of the second round of elections and called himself the winner

The Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey announced the victory of the incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the elections. 52.13 percent of voters voted for the Turkish leader. This is reported by the TV channel TRT Haber.

Opposition representative Kemal Kılıçdaroglu received 47.87 percent of the vote.

The second round of the presidential elections in Turkey took place on Sunday, polling stations were open until 17.00 Moscow time. To win, a candidate must obtain a simple majority of votes. The first round of elections in Turkey took place on May 14. Then Erdogan won 49.24 percent of the vote, and Kılıçdaroglu – 45.07 percent.

Related materials:

On the evening of May 28, Erdogan announced that the second round of presidential elections was over and called himself the winner. The politician, during an appeal to supporters, said that the people for the next five years transferred to him and his administration the responsibility for governing the country. In addition, he sang the victory song “Duyanlara Duymayanlara” (“For those who do not hear” – approx. “Tapes.ru”). According to Erdogan, the election results in Turkey have become a celebration of democracy.

The opposition admitted defeat

The opposition has admitted defeat in the presidential elections in Turkey. Kılıçdaroğlu’s political comrade-in-arms, Good Party leader Meral Akşener congratulated Erdoğan on his victory. She stated that the opposition recognizes the results of the people’s will. The politician promised to learn the lessons of the current election campaign.

Kilicdaroglu himself called the last presidential election one of the most unfair periods in the history of the country. Despite the results of the vote, the politician promised to continue the fight for democracy.

I fought for this, for you and will continue to do this in the future. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu

Related materials:

During the vote, Erdogan urged supporters to guard ballot boxes at polling stations until the election results were tallied.

However, local media predicted Erdogan’s victory even the day before. In particular, the publication Hürriyet, citing a survey by the Turkish Research Foundation, wrote that the current leader would gain 53.7 percent of the vote.

Erdogan was also influenced by the decision of Sinan Ogan, who withdrew from the elections, to support the president. Thus, the Turkish leader received additional votes, which played an important role in the end.

Turkologist, editor-in-chief of MK-Turkey, Yashar Niyazbaev, previously indicated that the results of the first round had a strong influence on the mood of voters, they were disappointed in the opposition.

Some people may simply not go to vote in the second round: why waste your time? Yashar Niyazbaev

Erdogan accepts congratulations

One of the first to send their congratulations to Erdogan was the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. In addition, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted a congratulatory post addressed to Erdogan on his Twitter page.

Related materials:

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Erdogan on his victory.

Dear friend, please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election. We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations See also Ottawa calls downed object over Canada a threat to civil aviation Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The Russian leader called Erdogan’s victory a natural result of the politician’s selfless work. Putin also pointed out that Moscow attaches great importance to the further implementation of joint projects with Ankara, in particular the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the creation of a gas hub.

Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev managed to talk to the winner. He invited the Turkish leader to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, to which Erdogan agreed. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, expressed hope for the full normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey. He stated that he “looks forward to continuing to work together.”