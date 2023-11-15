Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan questions Israel’s right to exist. This also influences the formation of opinions in the Turkish communities in Germany.

DRecep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visits to Germany have never been carefree. Sometimes he turned the German public against him with statements such as that assimilation was a crime, sometimes he made the opening of the DITIB Central Mosque in Cologne a Turkish state act on German soil. But when Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) receives the Turkish president in Berlin on Friday, the challenge will be particularly great, even though Erdoğan is not planning any meetings with Turks in Germany this time. After Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, the president described Hamas as a liberation organization and steadily increased his anti-Israel tone. Most recently, he even questioned the Jewish state’s right to exist, which represented a departure from his previous position.

The head of the state religious authority Diyanet, Ali Erbaş, appointed by Erdoğan, is now making openly anti-Semitic statements. In the context of Judaism he speaks of a “perverse faith”. His agency manages more funds than many ministries in Turkey. In the Turkish protocol, Erbaş was promoted to 12th place two years ago, above the chief of general staff. He regularly accompanies Erdoğan on his trips abroad.